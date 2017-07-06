ALBEDO ONE

8 Bachelor’s Walk

Dublin 1, Ireland

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.albedo1.com

Guidelines: http://www.albedo1.com/submission-guidelines

Editor: Bob Neilson

Email address: bobn@yellowbrickroad.ie

About The Publication:

“Albedo One is primarily a fiction magazine specializing in Science Fiction, Horror and Fantasy (Modern, Urban – no High Fantasy) We also feature book reviews and author interviews.” 70% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 800. Bi-annual in print; weekly online. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 6 months to 2 years after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints under special circumstances. Responds within 3 months. Sample articles at website. Subscription €32.00. Guidelines online at http://www.albedo1.com/submission-guidelines.

Current Needs:

” We are always looking for short stories that are beautifully written. They probably don’t contain ray guns, space ships, extreme gore, swords, sorcery and elves. Other than that, we’ll read anything.” Pays €6.00 for 1000-8000 words. Submit query by email.”

Pays €6.00 for 1000-8000 words

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Many magazines like ours are run on a voluntary basis. Take that into account when considering us as a vehicle for your work. Our intentions are the best in the world but we don’t always achieve those high standards. We have wives and kids and jobs that demand attention. You might consider volunteering your services – we are always looking for people to read submissions. WE always look favourably on contributing editors (or the like).”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes