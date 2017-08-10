Letters and Comments for 08/10/17

COMMENTS FOR:

A lot of people want to write a book simply to leave their mark somewhere. To the people out there, who have enough commitment to make it through even the roughest draft, I say – go for it! Do the best job you can up front – now get help editing it – and finally, publish it promptly. It’s your story and only you can tell it like it is. You’ll have a whole lot of personal satisfaction in doing it, even if it only sells a dozen copies.

– Wendy Jones

Highlander Imagine – Beyond Infinity

Duncan MacLeod must fight a South American Immortal at Teotihuacan.

Regarding the ghostwriter question, years ago a man contacted me asking if I would ghost his story. Intrigued I met with him only to find what he really wanted was for me to splice together his life story he’d written that filled an entire three-drawer filing cabinet. I got out of there as politely as I could because he didn’t want a writer, he wanted a secretary with a huge role of tape!

– Sarah Bates

Insightful as always and funny, I too get frustrated with text abbreviations from my colleagues.

– Damien Black

Life of a Bastard

Javier Soto’s real life journey of life in foster care during the 70’s and 80’s.

Angela,

Having read several of these ‘Worse Query’ installments, I have come to the conclusion that you have a flood of foreigners responding to WritersWeekly.com

No one could possible write an inquiry that is as bad as the ones I have been reading and be a native-speaking American. You must actually get some well-written queries once in a blue moon–don’t you?

– Wendy Jones

In reply to Wendy Jones.

Sure, we get lots of normal queries. But even some of the well-written ones ask to write on topics we don’t cover in WritersWeekly. These are just the absolute worst ones that jump up at us and yell “BOO!”

– Brian Whiddon – Managing Editor, WritersWeekly.com

What is a “wholesome political scenario?” Wholesome and politics, isn’t that like oil and water?

– Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.