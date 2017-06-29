Letters and Comments for 06/29/17

COMMENTS FOR:

Just what I need.

-EveLocke

This article is full of information both for the author whose files are being withheld and for the unpublished author to avoid that problem before the fact. Thank you, Angela, for your thoroughness, for adding the additional links for further information.

– Annette Rey

COMMENTS FOR:

Is that the one that was haunted? That inspector by the way needs to be turned in to the City Building Inspector!

– writerleenda

We had a friendly spirit in our house in Maine. The house in this article was in Florida.

– Angela

Wow, no wonder you decided to move to Florida and rent. Did you sense “bad energy” inside the house while you were living there? Hmmm…

– Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

That was our last house in Florida. 😉 We moved to a high-rise a year ago and have made another major lifestyle change since then. Details will be in a future issue. 😉

– Angela

Read More Letters and Comments