Letters and Comments for 05/18/17

COMMENTS AND LETTERS ABOUT:

Tate Publishing Execs Arrested (Finally!) for Embezzlement, Extortion & Racketeering

Angela,

I want to thank you for all the follow up on the Tates. I am a Tate author and suspected something wrong over a year ago but figured they were “just struggling. ” Had you not sent out the email I wouldn’t have known, as I am in California.

What’s even worse than them CLAIMING to be Christians is that they EVEN put in as part of the contract a faith statement and you had to agree to it!!! I kept calling for over a year asking to speak to someone in accounting and they never would let me. I even spoke to Mr. Tate and VP Mark Mingle and, of course, he acted like everything was alright and he would contact the accounting department.

Ha Ha!!!

I have filed with OK attorney general. But feel uninformed being so far away. So, again, thank you.

S.

Finally!!! I thank my lucky stars for having signed with BookLocker!

-Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

Coincidentally, the national conference of the Oklahoma Writers Federation, Inc, was meeting in Oklahoma City when the Tate indictments were announced. Not many OWFI writers admitted to having paid Tate but a few collapsed into puddles of tears at hearing the news. Most said their tears were a combination of relief (that some action has been taken), anger (at the men who were indicted), sadness (for the money they’ve certainly lost), and humiliation (for having been so vulnerable and gullible). Worst of all, a lot of good writing has been washed away by the tears.

Rusty Williams

Alas, like Angela, I suspect that much of this stolen money is either spent or stashed away someplace difficult to trace. Defrauded authors are likely to see little if any of the money they’ve lost. That is why in white-collar crime cases like this one, stiff prison sentences are appropriate. Doing time will mark them for the rest of their lives. Let’s hope that’s the outcome here.

I would stress to authors who’ve lost money not to let this turn them bitter and angry. I once wrote for a reference work that never saw publication. As a result, I never got paid the several thousand dollars I was owed. A co-writer turned bitter. I chose not to do that. I concluded that getting consumed with negative feelings would do me no good and much harm. I wrote that time and money off, moving on.

So, if you’re one of those hurt by this scam, follow Angela’s advice. Make your books available through other means and get back to writing. Don’t let these two creeps ruin your life.

–Michael W. Perry, co-author of Lily’s Ride and other books.

COMMENTS FOR:

Return of the Floggin’ Molly

Thanks for taking your readers on this fun journey. I enjoyed every minute of it – once it was over and knew your were home safe (bubbly and all).

-mctag2015

Welcome home! I enjoyed following your adventure, and I’m glad you returned safely and could have a champagne toast with the Hoy family.

-Pamela Allegretto

COMMENTS FOR:

Should You Bid For Ad Space on Amazon?

My response to that rhetorical question is ‘H*** no!’

-Wendy Jones

