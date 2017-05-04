Letters and Comments for 04/28/17

COMMENTS FOR:

My book costs $2700 on Amazon!? What?!?!

OK, it’s Amazon and I’m not shocked (well — maybe just a bit). But seriously, you aren’t alone.

More Bio-Fuel Less Bio-Waste (retails for $9.99) is being sold (from Florida no less) for $29.99 (& shipping charges).

Highlander Imagine: For Love’s Sake — which Amazon has now graciously acknowledged is ‘available’ once again from the publisher, (retails for $17.75) is being offered for $33.96 (& shipping charges) from Illinois.

Is it any wonder people scratch their heads when they see these kinds of prices?

-Wendy Jones

If Your Publisher Violates One Contract Clause, Does That Void The Entire Agreement?World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For April, 2017!

I always enjoy and laugh at your worst query letters and book proposals, but this installment is over the top funny. Better than sex – almost. Shucks, I’m not even “confusionless” about the matter.

-mtag2015

~~~

I look forward to your weekly publication with so many useful, interesting articles and an occasional good laugh. Thanks!

-Pamela Allegretto

~~~

It’s hard to believe that people actually sent you those (supposed to be) query letters. Is it possible that they don’t know their ability to write is so limited?

-patriciaplake

Brian Takes His “Home Office” on the High Seas! – Days 16 -20

Such an amazing adventure. It’s been fun tagging along for the ride without getting seasick, wet, or wind-blown.

Pamela Allegretto

