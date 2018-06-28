WritersWeekly.com Whispers and Warnings for 06/28/18

University of Illinois sued for restricting free speech.

UI requests dismissal of students’ free speech lawsuit

“I’ve faced disciplinary hearings since, and really just for telling our story have not been treated fairly, and now we’re requesting the university amend its policy through a lawsuit…”

Defamation Lawsuit – “dirty, rotten scoundrels”

Sumter County commissioners to file defamation lawsuit against animal activist

“While we respect the public’s right to free speech, we believe there are limits,” she said. “There have to be limits of what is acceptable public speech.”

Meet the Tates at Their Scheduled Court Date!

Preliminary hearing set for former owners of a closed vanity publishing house in Oklahoma

“Each man, who was arrested a year ago this month, faces four felony embezzlement charges, a misdemeanor embezzlement charge, and three felony attempted extortion by threat charges. Each also faces a felony racketeering charge.”

Blogging can be Deadly!

Japanese blogger stabbed to death after internet abuse seminar

“Media reports said Kenichiro Okamoto, better known by his blogger name Hagex, died on Sunday evening after reportedly being attacked by a man he had argued with online.”

Fake news by Al-Jazeera? Get outta here!!!

Al Jazeera Sued By Saudi Businesswoman for Fake News

“Al Ghamdi stated that Al Jazeera had used fake news about her detention in order to discredit Saudi Arabia, apart from ruining her professional reputation and personal relationships.”

