Tate Publishing Update: WHERE ARE THE AUTHORS’ FILES?!?!

The Journal Record interviewed me last week, and published an update to the Tate Publishing saga today. In a nutshell, it states that the Oklahoma Attorney General:

Is having a difficult time sifting through the authors’ files (some are empty or corrupt)

Is having a difficult time contacting some of the authors

What we found most disturbing about the article was this: The AG staff “are struggling now to return 1,400 music and text files to 1,100 authors and musicians around the world.”

Now, wait just a minute! Tate Publishing claimed to have published more than 30,000 authors. The AG itself states they’ve received more than 2000 complaints. Why are there only 1400 files?!

The AG confirmed the Tates are not using their authors’ files as leverage in their court case and that the AG has obtained a letter from Ryan Tate, releasing the rights to the authors’ files so they can get published elsewhere. However, the AG is only sending copies of those letters with files they are sending to those 1100 authors and musicians.

What about all the other victims? Where are THEIR letters? I have reached out to Susan Laib at the the OK AG’s office. I will let you know if/when she responds.

If anyone has a copy of this letter from Ryan Tate, please CONTACT ME.

