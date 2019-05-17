Author loses her cool in the courtroom; New MSWord monitors political correctness infractions?!; Predatory publisher charges $400 to withdraw an article; and more! Whispers and Warnings for 05/17/19

BIG BROTHER IS HERE!

Microsoft Word To Use AI To Monitor For Political Correctness Infractions

“Microsoft announced that its latest update to Word will leverage artificial intelligence to monitor for political correctness infractions.”

A sure-fire way to lose a publishing contract.

Author claims publisher cut ties after he criticized book by writer close to Japan PM

“A publisher that was going to put out the paperback edition of a book by author Yasumi Tsuhara backpedaled on its plans after Tsuhara attacked right-wing writer Naoki Hyakuta’s recent book, also published by the same company, and accused him of plagiarism, Tsuhara alleges.”

Wow! $400 to “withdraw” your article?!

How I became easy prey to a predatory publisher

“When I received the email from a newly launched journal inviting me to publish with them, I saw a lifeline. That’s when my troubles started.”

Pretty dumb courtroom behavior!

Author Sherrilyn Kenyon, who claims poisoning by husband, jailed after lashing out in court

“Kenyon was accused of calling one of her husband’s attorneys a ‘(bleeping) liar’ as she abruptly left the courtroom during the hearing on April 23. After returning to the courtroom minutes later, she accused one of her husband’s family members of being a pedophile.”

If you enjoy history, this is an interesting read!

Teddy Roosevelt Got Sued for Libel. He Said He ‘Enjoyed’ the Trial

“It was the trial of the century. Or so it seemed in April 1915, when ex-President Teddy Roosevelt and one-time New York Republican Party boss William Barnes squared off in a Syracuse, New York courtroom. Barnes was the plaintiff, Roosevelt the defendant. The

charge was libel, based on a written statement Roosevelt had released to the newspapers…”

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

https://secure.booklocker.com/catalog/book.php?id=531;sf=booklocker