Counterfeit books on Amazon a growing problem; Ingram Spark is mentioned in the article as well – Whispers and Warnings for 06/28/19

Counterfeit Books On Amazon – a growing problem! Ingram Spark is mentioned in the article as well.

What happens after Amazon’s domination is complete? Its bookstore offers clues

“The scope of counterfeiting across Amazon goes far beyond books. E-commerce has taken counterfeit goods from flea markets to the mainstream, and Amazon is by far the e-commerce heavyweight.”

Copyrights – Redefined?

Gigi Hadid wants to rewrite copyright law around her Instagram account

“…because Ms. Hadid posed for the camera and thus herself contributed many of the elements that the copyright law seeks to protect.”

Everyone has a right to their values…but libel will get you sued.

Oberlin College ordered to pay $44.4 million damages in libel case brought by small business

“The case addressed libel and defamation claims against the school in which the plaintiffs said the school used its powerful ‘support’ to ‘aid and abet’ the libelous material that the small business was racist.”

Did you hear? No Privacy With Facebook!

Facebook Under Oath: You Have No Expectation of Privacy

“The very notion of ambient privacy is an existential threat to Big Tech’s business model. Take away that which violates the ambient privacy and what’s left is not Facebook.”

New York Post Loses Visionary Talent

Legendary Post columnist Steve Dunleavy dead at 81

“’Steve Dunleavy was one of the greatest reporters of all time,’ said Rupert Murdoch, owner of The Post.”

