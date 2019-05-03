Baker & Taylor kills wholesale division!; Authors of #1 medical textbook hid millions in payments?; Nobody wants to publish Woody Allen’s memoirs (who would?!), and much more! Whispers and Warnings 05/03/19

Is Ingram buying them or not? This is BIG (but not good!) news is the industry!

Baker & Taylor to Close Its Retail Wholesale Business

“Baker & Taylor will close down its retail wholesale business in order to better align itself with the education focus of parent company Follett Corp. The news comes five months after rumors circulated that the Ingram Content Group was considering making a bid for the business, the main focus of which is to supply books to physical retailers.”

Another one bites the dust…

ESPN the Magazine Will Stop Publishing Print Edition in September

“ESPN told its staff Tuesday that the company’s 21-year-old magazine would print its final issue in September, as first reported by John Ourand.”

If you can’t trust a medical textbook, what CAN you trust?

Authors of premier medical textbook didn’t disclose $11 million in industry payments

“It’s a textbook that has graced the shelves of untold thousands of medical students going back decades. Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine, now in its 20th edition, is a must-read for medical students and young internists. It has been called ‘the most recognized book in all of medicine.’ It’s also a case study in hidden conflicts of interest.”

Good riddance…

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Resigns In Aftermath Of Children’s Book Scandal

Pugh is under investigation for alleged “self-dealing” in connection to the sale of thousands of copies of a self-published children’s book series. Many of those sales went to entities that she had influence over or that sought to do business with the city.

Do we still need to tell people to beware of these things??

Amazon Sues Chicago Business For Allegedly Taking Part In Work-From-Home Job Scam

“The e-commerce giant is suing Brown; his partner, Jeffrey Giles; their LaGrange Company, First Impression Interactive; and a man named Roy Oron. The lawsuit alleges all of them baited people to buy unneeded Internet services by fraudulently advertising $27 an hour work-from-home Amazon jobs and using the e-commerce giant’s logos and other images to do it.”

Author edits book to satisfy publisher and readers

She Pulled Her Debut Book When Critics Found It Racist. Now She Plans to Publish.

“Her debut novel, Blood Heir, was six months away from publication, but it was already getting pummeled. The controversy started in January, when some readers argued that Zhao’s depiction of slavery was racially insensitive. It quickly snowballed into an online pile-on, as some commenters who hadn’t read the young adult fantasy book expressed outrage about its contents.”

Novel killed after comments posted by some people who hadn’t even read it

Ann Arbor publisher pulls book for generalizations about Muslims

“Kestin issued a press release after the book was pulled by Dzanc. He claims the publisher pulled the book one day after a small corner of social media admonished the book’s views on Muslims and the Middle East. Kestin also criticized Dzanc for quickly pulling half of the book’s text that was posted online.”

Meanwhile…more censorship in Russia

Putin signs “Internet sovereignty” bill that expands censorship

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a controversial Internet sovereignty bill that strengthens the government’s control over the Russian Internet.”

I would reject his book, too! I think that guy is a pervert.

Woody Allen unable to find a publisher for his memoir

“Executives at multiple publishing houses said that an agent representing Allen approached their companies about the memoir late last year, but that they made no offers, largely because of the negative publicity that working with Allen may have generated…”

