Journalists Imprisoned Worldwide (But Not In U.S.) – Whispers and Warnings 12/20/18

Blinking blue lights tell them when they’re working too slow?!

‘A sweatshop firing on all cylinders’: what it’s like to work at Amazon at Christmas

“The whir of the belt picks up, marking the beginning of shift. From the jump we’re pushed to the limit, and it won’t stop until the moment we leave. Blue lights blink, signaling that we’re working too slow. A new ‘seasonal’ manager looking to impress upper management comes by and tells us to pick up the pace while he just walks by without offering a hand. Thanks, buddy.”

American journalists should stop whining and appreciate the 1st Amendment

Cameroonian journalist imprisoned for publishing what is considered “fake” news

“Mimi Mefo is accused of publishing false information about clashes between the army and separatist militias. She is also said to have relayed a tweet that attributes the death of Charles Wesco, the American missionary killed in Bamenda to the Cameroonian army.”

More reporters imprisoned … but not in the U.S.

15 Saudi journalists arrested in a year, press freedom group says

“In most cases, their arrests have never been officially confirmed and no official has ever said where they are being held or what they are charged with…”

$3.4 Million embezzlement ruins publishing company

Bookkeeper Gets Two Year Sentence for Scheme that Destroyed Donadio & Olson

“‘Over the course of approximately eight years, Webb transferred at least $3,414,650 from D&O’s bank accounts into bank accounts controlled by Webb,’ the sentencing documents reveal. ‘The scheme spanned more than seven years, beginning in 2011 and ended only when the fraud was uncovered, in March 2018.'”

Whaaaaaat?? A journalist admits to “fake news?”

Germany: Der Spiegel says star reporter made up material

“The German Journalists’ Union DJU called the case ‘the biggest fraud scandal in journalism since the Hitler diaries’ that Germany’s Stern magazine published in 1983 and were later found to be forgeries.”

BuzzFeed wins in defamation suit

BuzzFeed Beats Defamation Lawsuit Over Trump Dossier Story

“On Tuesday, a Florida federal judge ruled that Gubarev is not a public figure, which looked like bad news for BuzzFeed. The standard required for defamation of a private person is considerably lower than that of a public figure, which requires a showing of actual malice.”

