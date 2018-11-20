Whispers and Warnings 11/20/18

Absolute INSANITY!

Chinese homoerotic writer gets 10 year jail term

“According to Chinese criminal law, rapists are charged with three to 10 year prison sentences. Homoerotic novels are not uncommon in China and are easily accessible via different websites, but those who earn 50,000 yuan ($7,200) or more in producing or disseminating ‘obscene’ material are subject to Chinese criminal law.”

Leading Australia wedding magazine shuts over gay snub

“In a farewell blog on Saturday, the couple said they were targeted by activists because of their stance and forced to ‘pick a side’.”

First African American female composer’s work will now be published.

“In 1933, the composer Florence Price became the first African-American woman to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra.”

Capital letters SCARE college students!! (BOO!!)

University lecturers told DON’T USE CAPS as it frightens students

“Generally, avoid using capital letters for emphasis and the overuse of ‘do’, and, especially, ‘DON’T’.”

Self Publishing continues rise in popularity.

Self-publishing grows and grows, despite the old stigma

“Most publishers will acquire only those books brought to them by agents, and finding an agent can take an author two years— or forever.”

Amazon KDP issue

KDP Books Unavailable To International Readers

“Looking around the Kindle Store this weekend, it seemed like half of the KDP books I checked were unavailable for purchase to international readers, and similarly missing from search results…”