Is That Amazon Ad Real? – WritersWeekly Whispers and Warnings – 09/27/18

Christian Copyright Infringement Battle

Evangelist Christine Caine Sued by Colo. Author for Copying Book

“Ms. Scott contends that her work, Untangled, including exact wording, phrasing, and compilation, along with the book’s general thematic message and presentation, is consistently copied, reworded, and derived without authorization within Unashamed and Unshakeable and that there exists proof of direct copying within the book’s promotional materials and printed, eBook, and audio forms…”

Hollywood vs Hoboken over “Sinatra Idol”

Local talent contest to change name after ‘American Idol’ threatens suit for copyright infringement

“Sinatra Idol is a Hoboken institution, and Sinatra Idol is not going anywhere…”

“Wiping” Study Illustrates the Problem With Predatory Academic Publishers

The dodgy science of wiping your backside

“Lewis composed a fictitious study to test the hypothesis that right-wing politicians wipe their bottoms with the opposite hand to that used by left-wing politicians.”

Amazon Targeted with False Ads

Amazon sues over malicious ads, alleging a ‘sophisticated and widespread’ scheme to deceive consumers

“The web page is designed to deceive users into believing Defendants’ website is affiliated with Amazon—all of which entices users to click on Defendants’ websites, participate in purported surveys and other offerings, and provide their personal information. Defendants have further taken steps to intentionally obfuscate their identities by creating a sophisticated web of sites to commit this fraud.”