Bookstores threatened with legal action for publishing a book’s synopsis?! – WritersWeekly.com Whispers and Warnings for 09/20/2018

This could set a VERY dangerous precedent!

Bookshops threatened with legal action over book about Malaysian ‘playboy banker’

“The letters sent to bookstores state that the decision by some to publish a synopsis of the book constituted an actionable libel of (Jho) Low. Schillings wrote to one bookseller to say it was ‘astonishing’ that the shop had published a description of Billion Dollar Whale on its website, and warned…”

Amazon is turning into a cesspool!

Amazon Investigates Employees Leaking Data for Bribes

“In exchange for payments ranging from about $80 to more than $2,000, brokers for Amazon employees in Shenzhen are offering internal sales metrics and reviewers’ email addresses, as well as a service to delete negative reviews and restore banned Amazon accounts.”

BIG BUSINESS STUPIDITY: Just because a photo is all over the Internet does NOT mean anyone and everyone can use it!

Photographer sues Netflix, says ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘How It Ends’ used his supercell photo

“In 2010, Heavey took a thunderstorm photo that he called ‘The Mothership.’ It’s appeared in publications and online all over the world, even landing him a role in an Apple commercial, but it’s been the subject of a continuous battle against copyright infringement.”

This cracked us up!

To avoid copyright infringement Roanoke’s Harry Potter Festival is now ‘Generic Magic Festival’

“New names, new features, larger spaces and more magical stories can be expected to appear in this year’s Generic Magic Festival– once known as the Harry Potter Festival.”

EDITORIAL STUPIDITY: Just another example of an educated person doing something incredibly stupid

New York Review of Books Editor Is Out Amid Uproar Over #MeToo Essay

“Ian Buruma, the editor of The New York Review of Books, left his position on Wednesday amid an uproar over the magazine’s publication of an essay by a disgraced Canadian radio broadcaster who had been accused of sexually assaulting women.”

