Amazon has been selling date-rape books; Target redacts book keywords; Predatory Publishers – UK; Whispers and Warnings – 09/13/2018

It took Amazon THREE YEARS to finally remove this guy’s pro-rape dating books

Amazon – Stop Selling RooshV (Daryush Valizadeh) Rape Books

“They’re making money from a man telling other men how to overcome and rape women. So is he. He’s openly confessed to raping a woman in ‘Bang Iceland’.”

A city’s “attorney-client” privelege vs. the 1st Amendment – interesting case:

Weekly prevails in court, judge denies city of Greenfield’s lawsuit seeking an injunction.

“The Weekly published the story and quoted the relevant documents, and posted them online. The issue: the documents in question, authored by the firm Lozano Smith—which is Greenfield’s city attorney—are marked attorney-client privilege. That means they are meant to be kept confidential between those parties, and are exempt from the California Public Records Act.”

Did Target redact keywords from book descriptions?

Publishers Call Out Target for ‘Censoring’ Book Descriptions

“…several books having to do with LGBTQ issues continue to feature redacted words,”

Predatory publishers are a problem around the world.

The Radiance of Banality: Predatory Publishers in the UK (Part Two) – Henry Coburn | Guest Post

(This article includes a link to “Part One,” but we thought the description of the CEOs of one of these companies at the beginning of Part 2 would make our readers hungry to read the rest of the article. We at WritersWeekly/Booklocker care about all of our clients, and want you to know we aren’t the only ones sounding the alarm on these unscrupulous companies.)

Houston Chonicle ousts a “fake news” reporter.

A note from the editor of the Houston Chronicle

“Our own researchers, after an initial review, had difficulty finding a number of sources cited in Ward’s most recent reports.”

Does Amazon farm out these services to distance themselves from controversy?

Missing wages, grueling shifts, and bottles of urine: The disturbing accounts of Amazon delivery drivers may reveal the true human cost of ‘free’ shipping

“Many of these drivers also described a physically demanding work environment in which, under strict time constraints, they felt pressured to drive at dangerously high speeds, blow stop signs, and urinate in bottles on their trucks.”

