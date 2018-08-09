Injured Amazon employee lives in her car – Whisper and Warnings – 08/09/18

Amazon employee lives in car after on the job injury

Amazon employee Vickie Shannon Allen, 49, posts YouTube videos claiming she now lives in warehouse car park after being injured at work

“I work for the world’s richest man [Jeff Bezos] and I live in my car.”

TIME, Inc. survives antitrust suit.

Appeals Court Rejects Antitrust Suit Against Time Inc., Hearst

“Anderson sought to significantly change the state of the market by suddenly seeking to impose a surcharge and setting an immediate deadline for publishers to take it or leave it.”

Tommy Robinson free after being jailed for reporting on pedophilia trial

Ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson breaks silence on his imprisonment to claim he suffered ‘mental torture’ in jail – as conviction is quashed

“What they tried to do was to mentally destroy me. That wasn’t a prison sentence, that was mental torture.”

Canadian newsprint tariffs

US goes ahead with tax on Canadian newsprint

“In addition to antidumping duties, Commerce is imposing newsprint levies ranging from 0.82 percent to 9.81 percent to counter Canadian subsidies.”