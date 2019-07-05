Reporter harassed at airport after guacamole joke; Amazon tries pitting neighbor against neighbor in failed doorbell camera sting?; and more! Whispers and Warnings for 07/05/19

No matter your political thoughts on this topic, this is a VERY entertaining article.

I’M A JOURNALIST BUT I DIDN’T FULLY REALIZE THE TERRIBLE POWER OF U.S. BORDER OFFICIALS UNTIL THEY VIOLATED MY RIGHTS AND PRIVACY

“I SHOULD HAVE kept my mouth shut about the guacamole; that made things worse for me. Otherwise, what I’m about to describe could happen to any American who travels internationally. It happened 33,295 times last year.”

Who needs journalists when there are so many arm-chair bloggers re-writing news, right?

U.S. journalism job cuts haven’t been this bad since the recession

“The news business is on pace for its worst job losses in a decade as about 3,000 people have been laid off or been offered buyouts in the first five months of this year.”

Using the press to scare people into buying doorbells with cameras?

How Amazon and the Cops Set Up an Elaborate Sting Operation That Accomplished Nothing

“Behind-the-scenes emails show how Amazon and Ring worked with police in Aurora, Colorado to make people scared of each other.”

This is infuriating!

Dark Days for Jews in Literature

“Two cultural organizations in England have just rejected hosting talks by novelist Richard Zimler—explicitly because he’s Jewish.”

This guy is an IDIOT.

Barstool Sports fires writer for mocking Utah student Mackenzie Lueck before she was found dead

“Hours before authorities confirmed that they had found Lueck’s remains, Barstool Sports contributing writer Francis Ellis wrote a piece calling the student a ‘proud sugar baby…'”

There should be harsher penalties for this behavior.

Hoax call about a murder sends cops to columnist Leonard Pitts Jr.’s door. Cops apologize

“More than half a dozen police officers showed up at the home of Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. in Maryland early Sunday after a hoax call to 911 reporting that someone had been murdered inside the home.”

Wow! Amazon actually responded to criticism!

Amazon Calls John Oliver’s Report On Warehouse Work Conditions “Insulting” To Employees

“The injury and illness rate in the warehouse industry is higher than coal mining, construction and logging,” Oliver said during the HBO show, in which he called Amazon the “Michael Jackson” of shipping because they’re “the best at what they do, everybody tries to imitate them, and nobody who learns a third thing about them is happy they did.”

This makes me very sad. I used to lie on our front porch swing and read this when I was a kid.

MAD Magazine to Cease Publication

“MAD Magazine will cease publication later this year, according to reports. Blogger Jedidiah Leland reportedly discovered the news after a MAD editor confessed to the magazine’s doom in a Facebook group, and shortly thereafter, cartoonist Ruben Bolling seemed to confirm the report on Twitter.”