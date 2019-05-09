Putin Afraid of Wheelchair-bound Blogger?; B&N Countersues but Must Pay Defendant’s Legal Fees; State Rewrites Copyright Law after Committing Infringement?!, and much more – Whispers and Warnings 05/09/19

Kremlin Afraid of Wheelchair-bound Blogger

Secretive ‘hero’ blogger rips into Kremlin, one click at a time

“‘They can easily arrest and put in prison anyone,’ Gorbunov told AFP in an interview, saying that even a short stint in jail could kill him. ‘They don’t care.'”

Baker & Taylor News Sparks ABA into Action

“We have been in close touch with our colleagues at Ingram. They have assured us that they are doing everything necessary to ramp up stock levels at their warehouses, and that they very much want to reach out to stores whose wholesale business was previously concentrated at Baker & Taylor.”

Here’s One Creative Way to Control Litigation!

In Twist, Judge Orders B&N to Help Pay Former CEO’s Legal Costs

“The fee dispute landed in front of Koeltl after Parneros’s attorneys stuck to their demand in previous negotiations that B&N advance 50% of the former CEO’s total litigation costs, given that Parneros’s initial claim and the subsequent countersuit were so intertwined.”

Casino Game Artwork Infringement Spells BIG BUCKS

Infringement Plagues Pharaoh’s Fortune

“…where the owner of a casino game uses another party’s artwork without permission—thus infringing the artwork owner’s copyright—the artwork owner is entitled to recover 75% of the profits earned from the infringing casino games…”

State Passes Law Protecting Itself From Copyright Infringement?!

North Carolina Attempts to Justify Copyright Infringement by the State

“Initially, this suit was brought up when the state posted film stills from filmmaker Rick Allen’s documentary, Queen Anne’s Revenge, which shows recovery of the wreckage of Blackbeard’s ship that ran aground in 1718.”

Censorship in Social Media – a Free-For-All

The First Rule of Social-Media Censorship Is That There Are No Rules

“The answer goes to the heart of the reason why Silicon Valley has lost the public trust of tens of millions of Americans. They know the rules are malleable. They know double standards apply. And they know that the campus-censorship culture is being imported online.”

