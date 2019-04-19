What do YOU think about Julian Assange? Foreign spy or a news publisher? Whispers and Warnings for 04/19/19

More angry Amazon employees.

Amazon workers strike at four German warehouses

“The employees are not giving up,” Verdi board member Stefanie Nutzenberger said in a statement. “They want to put an end to the arbitrariness of a company that puts pressure on its employees with stressful work and controls.”

I’ve never trusted the NYT Best Seller List!

OBAMA ADVISER’S BOOK IS RANKED 1,030 ON AMAZON. HOW DID IT MAKE NYT’S BEST SELLER LIST?

“Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett’s book is number 1,030 on Amazon with only three reviews, but is on the NYT Best Seller list. An industry insider said that was ‘inconceivable’ and that Jarrett likely paid a company that helps authors buy their way onto the list.”

Julian Assange wins EU journalism award

“WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been awarded the 2019 GUE/NGL Award for journalists and whistleblowers, which is sponsored by European parliamentarians.”

and

Is Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange A Foreign Spy Or A News Publisher? Probably Both.

“I’m also reflexively uncomfortable with the idea of the Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecuting publishers for disseminating classified documents. Without whistleblowers and illegal disclosures, governments would often get away with grievous abuses of power…”

No end in sight for this problem?

Amazon ‘flooded by fake five-star reviews’

“An investigation by the consumer group Which? found hundreds of unverified accounts left top reviews on tech products in a single day. In some cases, it found positive reviews for the wrong products on listings.”

Its magazines were sold in 2016.

Historic Former Publisher Of Ebony And Jet Magazines Files For Bankruptcy

“It is all over for Johnson Publishing Company. For more than seven decades, the iconic black company, the former owner of Ebony and Jet magazines, was at the forefront of African-American culture. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy late yesterday, and it plans to sell all its assets.”

So sad. 🙁

Notre-Dame fire: Booksellers urge Hunchback publishers to donate

“French booksellers are urging publishers of the novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame to donate funds to help rebuild the burnt-out cathedral.”

No surprise here! (Yawn…)

The First Machine-Generated Book by a Scholarly Publisher Is a Boring Read

“Based on the subject matter being requested, the algorithm uses machine learning to first analyze thousands of publications to ensure that only those relevant are selected for the book. It then parses, condenses, and organizes those pre-approved, peer-reviewed publications from…”

That was quick!

American Media selling National Enquirer to CEO of Hudson Media for $100-million

“American Media Inc (AMI) said on Thursday it was selling its National Enquirer tabloid to James Cohen, whose family owns a magazine distributor and used to own the Hudson chain of airport newsstands.”

That was quick, too!

Publishers hurry to release book editions of Mueller Report

“Scribner, Melville House and Skyhorse Publishing are among those planning to have paperbacks out before the end of the month, with prices ranging from $15 for the Scribner book to $9.99 for the Melville House one, and e-books out by the end of the week.”

