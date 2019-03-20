Ebook sales down AGAIN; Audiobook sales UP; Saturday Night Live plagiarism?; More Amazon warehouse injuries – Whispers and Warnings for 03/20/19

When I was a teenager, I sent Saturday Night Live an idea for a fake commercial advertising a “reusable bandaid.” 😉

‘Saturday Night Live’ Accused of Plagiarizing New York Comedy Duo’s Sketches

“’Saturday Night Live’ aired last October a sketch about a pumpkin patch where the employees, much to the consternation of the proprietor, engage in sexual intercourse with the product. ‘The Pumpkin Patch’ was lewd, funny, and seasonally appropriate. But according to Nick Ruggia and Ryan Hoffman, it was something else — theft.”

Audiobooks are growing in popularity.

Audiobook increased by 37.1% and ebooks declined by 3.6% in 2018

Since 2013, downloaded audio has been the trade book format with the greatest percent growth. In 2018 it grew by 37.1%, adding $127.1 million in revenue compared to 2017.

I predicted this years ago!

Our love affair with ebooks is over

“Digital books were once heralded as being a replacement for print and everyone in the bookselling and publishing industry were scared. It looks like our love affair with ebooks is over, primarily due to stagnant sales and a resurgence of print.”

This is very sad. The court will need to decide who owns that photograph.

Harvard sued over use of photograph of slave

A Connecticut woman is suing Harvard University for allegedly profiting from a photo of her family’s patriarch, an African slave who was forced to pose naked in what historians believe is one of the oldest images of enslaved people in the United States.

More problems in Amazon’s warehouses.

She Injured Herself Working at Amazon. Then The Real Nightmare Began.

How Amazon’s in-house health care can leave workers in the lurch.

“In the past six years, at least five workers have died while working at Amazon warehouses, according to state and federal OSHA reports. In 2018, Amazon made the ‘dirty dozen’ list of the most dangerous companies to work for, put out annually by National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, an independent worker safety group.”

PLEASE SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON ANY OF THESE STORIES USING THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW.

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.

33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html