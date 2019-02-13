Religious Discrimination, Facebook Comments, Bhagwan Cult, 12 Years for Libel, Southern Poverty Defamation, Stormy Daniels – WritersWeekly Whispers and Warnings for 02/13/19

First Amendment – Religious Discrimination?

University of Iowa denies publishing ‘religious watch list’ after it’s accused of discrimination

“Baxter called the school’s list and threat of expulsion ‘textbook Big Brother,’ the kind of ‘doublethink that would make the Ministry of Truth blush.'”

First Amendment – Are Facebook Comments a “Right?”

Hickman faces First Amendment lawsuit

“‘To me, this is old-fashioned prior restraint using 21st century tools,’ he said. ‘I’m [Holcomb’s] attorney and his posts sometimes make me cringe, but it’s pure First Amendment free speech and I completely support him in protecting that.”

Copyright – The Bhagwan Cult Strikes Back

Netflix Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Docu-series, ‘Wild Wild Country’

“In each instance, the appropriated footage in ‘Wild Wild Country’ is identical or virtually identical to Plaintiffs’ source works, or is a slightly modified derivative of said work,’ the complaint further stated.”

Libel – Philipino Journalist Could Get 12 Years Imprisonment

Philippines announces libel charge against critical journalist

“Ressa, who was named a Time Magazine ‘Person of the Year’ in 2018 for her journalistic work, slammed the fresh case as a new front of ‘harassment’ intended to silence her website.

Defamation – Southern Poverty Law Center Sued

SPLC Sued Again for Defamation

“The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Middle Alabama, accuses the discredited organization with defamation and tortious interference and causing New York City to illegally discriminate against McInnes by firing him from his job.”

Defamation – Will Stormy Daniels Ever Stop Suing People?

Judge dismisses Stormy Daniels’ defamation case against Michael Cohen

“‘When a plaintiff’s claim has been dismissed ‘with prejudice,’ the defendant, in this case Mr. Cohen, is the prevailing party. No amount of spin on behalf of Ms. Daniels or her attorney can alter this result,’ he added.”

First Amendment – They Survived Bigotry, Police Raids, and the AIDS Epidemic – But They Can’t Survive Amazon

LA’s LGBTQ community loses iconic storefront business

“Over the years, Circus of Books has survived an FBI raid, federal obscenity charges and complaints from law enforcement… It remained open during the AIDS crisis, when numerous employees died. But it could not survive Amazon.”

Plagiarism – NYT Editor Under Siege of Accusations

“I made mistakes”: Jill Abramson responds to plagiarism charges around her new book

“Freelance journalist Ian Frisch also identified seven passages in Abramson’s book that he claims were lifted from a 2014 profile he wrote in a now-defunct magazine, Relapse.”

More Crazy Publishing News

The Book Publishing Scandals of Early February: Holy Hell

“…a Talented Mr. Grifter story about a best-selling novelist, a plagiarism scandal involving the former editor of the biggest and most reputable paper in the country, and a blackmail saga involving dick pics, Jeff Bezos, and a man with the straight-outta-Dickens name Mr. Pecker.”

Feminist, Banned for Comments About Trans-Genders, Sues Twitter Over “Threat to Women’s Rights.”

FEMINIST BANNED BY TWITTER FIRES BACK WITH LAWSUIT

“While it is appalling that Twitter would ban a journalist for asking legitimate questions about an incoherent ideology, such as gender identity, and for challenging legislation I believe is a massive threat to women’s rights, this is about more than just gender identity…”

