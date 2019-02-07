Disgraced best-selling novelist; Jeff Bezos posts “extortion” email received from The National Enquirer; Robots replacing journalists?; Kidnapped journalist still alive?; Ex-NYT Editor committed plagiarism? and much more! Whispers and Warnings 02-07-2019

I don’t like how Jeff Bezos runs his company but what’s happening to him right now is wrong, and is probably even illegal. Extortion? Looks more like blackmail to me!

Jeff Bezos Posts “Extortion” Email from The National Enquirer

“Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I’ve decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten.”

Many publishers now have “sensitivity readers.” What are you thoughts on this controversial practice? Please share them in the comments box below.

Y.A. Author Pulls Her Debut After Pre-Publication Accusations of Racism

“This week, Ms. Zhao announced online that she was pulling the book because of objections that readers had raised over the novel’s depiction of slavery.”

The author denies plagiarism but the quote comparisons appear almost identical!

What the Jill Abramson book scandal tells us about publishing’s fact-checking problem

“Abramson’s highly anticipated new book, Merchants of Truth: The Business of News and the Fight for Facts, is scheduled to publish at the beginning of February, but advance copies have begun to circulate through the media. And more than one of the people featured in the book have disputed the facts and truth of Abramson’s writing about facts and truth.”

and

Vice Reporter Calls Out Ex-NY Times Editor Jill Abramson For Plagiarism in New Book

“Vice News Tonight correspondent Michael Moynihan is calling out former executive editor of The New York Times Jill Abramson out for what he says are ‘enormous factual errors, other cribbed passages, single or unsourced claims’ found in her new book, Merchant of Truth.”

Being a novelist in the Middle East can be deadly.

Iraqi novelist gunned down in southern city

“The official says Alaa Mashzoub was gunned down Saturday night by unknown assailants after he left a literary event in the city and was headed home on his motorcycle.”

Could YOU be replaced by a robot?

The Rise of the Robot Reporter

“Journalism generated by machine is on the rise.”

God bless this poor man and his family.

BRITISH GOVERNMENT BELIEVES JOURNALIST CAPTURED BY ISIS IN 2012 IS STILL ALIVE

“The British government said Tuesday it believes photojournalist John Cantlie is still alive over six years after the Islamic State captured him along with U.S. journalist James Foley.”

Wait! You mean those people on hair dye boxes didn’t actually use that hair dye?! No wonder I never end up looking just like that hot chick on the box!!

Model sues Clairol, claiming brand illegally advertised with her photo for years

“Burnt from a bad experience with a onetime hair dye gig, a model is taking Clairol to court after the beauty brand allegedly used her photo as advertising materials on a box of black hair dye for years after the expiration of her contract agreement with Proctor & Gamble.”

Yet another disgraced novelist…

A Suspense Novelist’s Trail of Deceptions

“Moreover, according to many people who know him, Mallory has a history of imposture, and of duping people with false stories about disease and death. Long before he wrote fiction professionally, Mallory was experimenting with gothic personal fictions, apparently designed to get attention, bring him advancement, or to explain away failings. ‘Money and power were important to him,’ a former publishing colleague told me. ‘But so was drama, and securing people’s sympathies.'”

HAVE COMMENTS/OPINIONS ABOUT ANY OF THESE STORIES? PLEASE SHARE THEM IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW. 🙂

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!



33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html