Writers, Protect Your Peace and Paycheck with CLIENT BOUNDARIES! – by Jill Schwartz

When I started freelancing, I thought the hardest part would be sending applications, and landing clients. Turns out that was just a warm-up act. The real challenge was protecting my mental health by turning down projects and clients without feeling like a jerk.

In the beginning, I was a classic people-pleaser. I’d go over edits ten times, write free, long-form samples, jump on unpaid calls, write for $0.03 per word, and work on weekends without asking for anything in return. I was determined to prove my worth despite the burnout. In turn, clients treated me like a 24/7 writing machine.

But, at some point, I realized there was nothing wrong with saying no to all the excesses that came with being a freelance writer. I now prioritize my peace of mind, and professional worth, for a sustainable writing career. Here’s how I do it:

Recognizing my non-negotiables:

The first step to healthy boundaries with clients is knowing what you’ll not compromise on. For me, it was my time. I remember a client who asked me thrice to rewrite a piece he had already approved. One evening, after spending hours on endless edits, I realized the gig wasn’t sustainable.

I decided from then on that I would be specific about the number of edits I was willing to make on clients’ work. Before embarking on a project, I communicate this detail, along with working hours, payment terms, and limits on last-minute changes.

Setting clear expectations:

From the moment I accept a writing project. I’m explicit on what I’ll deliver, when, and for how much. In the past, I received vague emails where clients would request me to write “something” for their blog or website without a clear scope or deadline. This would be an additional task to the articles I was already writing.

I was left stuck and scrambling, and often delivered free bonus work. Now I send out “scope and schedule” emails that cover deadlines, payment milestones, and other work terms. The email shields and protects me from client misunderstandings.

Getting it in writing:

Nothing kills a writer’s peace of mind than unpaid invoices. I made the rookie mistake of taking clients for their word but I ended up writing articles for which I was never paid. At one point, I wrote long-form articles for a popular website for over a month, and was never compensated after a net 30 verbal agreement.

Today, I use contracts that specify payment schedules, methods, and late fees. I also ask for a 30% upfront payment for larger projects, and turn down clients not willing to negotiate. It secures serious clients, and weeds out flaky ones. If a client hesitates about contracts or deposits, consider it a red flag. Your peace and paycheck are worth standing firm.

Building a support network:

Freelance isolation can weigh you down. But, having a mentor or solid community to lean on will change your mindset. I was once afraid to adjust rates, implement contracts, or turn down writing projects because I thought I wouldn’t land other offers. But, joining freelance writing groups on Reddit and Quora helped me overcome my fear.

Seasoned freelancers would explain how they advocated for themselves, and stayed grounded in the business. I followed their methods and they helped me get far ahead in the game.

Saying no gracefully without burning bridges:

Saying no doesn’t mean you’re a difficult freelancer to work with. It means you respect yourself and your craft. However, it’s important to remember to be firm yet kind when turning down client projects and requests.

Always start with gratitude:

Clients are also people who want to be acknowledged. Let them know you appreciate their desire to work with you, but don’t twist yourself in knots or over-explain if the project is not a good fit.

If they push back, stick to your boundaries. Some of my longest-standing clients came after I said no the first time. My boundaries aren’t barriers. They are bridges that connect me to great clients who value my time and skills.

So, go ahead. Rewrite your rules.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.