Why I Now Charge for Zoom Calls, and Still Land Great Clients – by Skylar M.

Like every freelancer who was just starting and didn’t know the lay of the land, I said yes to everything. I was particularly excited when I sent out a pitch or writing application and received the classic response, “Do you have time to jump on a Zoom call?”

That often got me excited, because to me it meant that I was a great writing candidate and the client wanted to pick my brain even more. So, I would honor these meeting requests. I was once so pressed for time that I took the call on my phone in a public restroom. Afterward, I felt confident, and endlessly waited for that employment email that never came.

Knowing Better

At first, I thought these explanatory calls were the point of the freelance hustle. They helped build a positive rapport with the clients and gave me a chance to explain my writing ideas. But I started getting wary when I saw a pattern. It was quite the opposite- longer calls meant clients were more likely to disappear. I never heard back from them, and the exchanges turned into a professional ghosting practice.

Looking back, I would spend hours on the phone without anything to show for it. I was better off channeling that energy into actual client work. That’s when I decided to stop giving free calls.

Transitioning To Paid Zoom Calls Without Sacrificing Good Clients

Charging for Zoom calls wasn’t a decision I made overnight. I knew that I deserved more for my time and brainstorming sessions, but I felt like charging clients for a conversation would come off as arrogant. Fear held me back for a while, but I didn’t have anything to lose by experimenting with my new formula. I was open-minded and prepared to adjust if I didn’t receive positive responses.

I wrote this message to anyone who asked me to jump on a Zoom call:

“I offer a 30-minute paid consult where we can dig into your scope, get more clarity on the project, and ensure we’re aligned before starting.”

I held my breath every time I sent out the email and talked myself out of fear. Then the impossible happened, clients said yes, not all of them but the positive responses were more than enough.

What I Offer

Today, my Zoom consult includes:

A 30-minute session

A pre-call intake form so I’ll know what the client is looking for

Strategy and clarity on what they need. This is often a short explanation where the client outlines the purpose of the call

A written recap after the call

Full credit towards their project if we move forward

My Zoom calls cost $80. It’s a bit on the lower end, but ultimately just serves as a down payment towards the writing project (the client can deduct it from my payment), and it also discourages time wasters.

I receive pushback now and again, but I let them know that charging for consults helps me give my clients undivided attention, and the fee rolls into the project. If we are not a fit, we both walk away with clarity. Being polite and understanding has helped me have positive exchanges even with the toughest clients.

Tips That Will Get You Ahead

If you want to get value out of your Zoom calls, here’s what I recommend:

Create a simple consultation offer

Let your client know everything that will be included in the call. You don’t have to spend hours discussing strategy; even a 15-minute Zoom call can be valuable.

Be kind, polite, and professional

Don’t come off demanding or condescending. Always be kind and professional. Say something along the lines of, “I’d love to discuss this project further with you. Here’s the link to our session”.

Offer value, don’t pressure

Look at the paid Zoom call as an opportunity to know the client briefly and build trust. It’s an avenue for them to decide whether they want to hire you or not.

Don’t be afraid to walk away

If a client is meant for you, they’ll get it. And they will thank you for setting the tone early. I spent too long working on projects I should have walked away from.

Freelancing is a labor of love. Pitches, reading job descriptions, proposals- that’s part of the job. But it doesn’t involve clients who will siphon your energy under the guise of “quick chats”.

Bio:

Skylar M. is a freelance writer who shares honest lessons from life, work, and the messy middle of building a freelance writing career.

