STOP WRITING: Prioritizing Self-Care to Avoid Burnout – by Sarah Lamb

Are you tired of staring at a blank screen, struggling to come up with your next great masterpiece? Are you finding that your writing is starting to resemble a ransom note more than a novel? If so, it might be time to take a break. And no, I’m not talking about a five-minute coffee break, I’m talking about a full-blown vacation from writing.

You might be thinking, “But I’m a writer. Isn’t that like a chef giving up on cooking?” The answer is no, it’s not. It’s like a chef taking a break from the kitchen to avoid setting the restaurant on fire.

Taking breaks is like refueling your writing engine. It helps to clear the mind, and refill the tank of creativity. Without breaks, you risk running on empty, becoming a writer stuck in neutral, spinning your wheels without moving forward. Just like a car without gas, you won’t get far without taking a break to refuel. Without breaks, your work can become as stale as day-old coffee. No one wants to drink it.

It’s important to give your ideas the same opportunity to breathe, and be refreshed. So, take a break, and come back to your writing with renewed energy and fresh perspective.

It’s not only about getting unblocked. Self-care is also an important aspect of the writing process. Writing can be intense and it’s easy to become so invested in it that you neglect other aspects of your life, such as your physical and mental health, your relationships, and your hobbies.

Here are a few ideas for how to spend your time away from writing:

Eat a piece of cake. Don’t feel guilty about it. That’s what breaks are for.

Take a walk. Get out of the house, breathe in some fresh air, and maybe even get a little exercise. If you’re feeling adventurous, you could even try walking backwards. Trust me, it’s not as easy as it sounds. (You can later write about the reactions of your neighbors!)

Get lost in a book. Just remember to pick a different author than the one you’re currently reading.

Go out with friends and have a good time. It’s healthy to get out of your comfort zone, and have a good time.

Pick up a new hobby, or revisit an old one. Painting, playing an instrument, practicing a sport, etc.

And, when you’re ready to come back to your writing, you’ll find that you’re recharged and reinvigorated, with a fresh perspective, and new ideas.

So, there you have it, folks. Stop writing. It’s good for you. Just don’t forget to start writing again…

