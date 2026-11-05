Screenwriting SCAM ALERT! – by Geno Scala, Former Director/Official of the Academy Awards Show

Fraudsters aren’t exclusive to one industry – they’re everywhere. But in the entertainment world? It’s practically a playground for con artists. Why? Because it’s full of dreamers. And dreamers, chasing the promise of fame or fortune, sometimes silence that inner voice whispering, “Something’s off…”

Most people insist they’d never fall for a scam. I used to say the same thing. After decades investigating cons, frauds, and swindlers – and personally arresting more than a few – I still became a victim. These people are very good at what they do.

I lost $10,000 to what I thought was a legitimate loan company. It was a ring of Chinese fraudsters operating out of India. I only learned the truth when the FBI stepped in after my bank account was compromised. When the feds tell you you’ve been scammed, it hits differently. BEWARE that a newer scam involves overseas fraudsters offering to “finance” authors’ projects. The authors must pay a processing fee and, of course, the loan never materializes.

Now, I’m watching someone close to me go through the same nightmare.

My friend, and TSM client, a fellow “elderly” gentleman, a decorated Vietnam veteran, a 30+ year government employee, a successful entrepreneur, and now a published author and screenwriter – is currently being targeted by a sophisticated swindle. He’s already out more than $15,000- and that’s only what I can get him to admit.

Many victims never reveal the full amount of their losses out of embarrassment or shame.

He wrote a book about his entrepreneurial adventures in a unique industry serving the public and local schools. He’s a natural storyteller, and together, we adapted his book into a comedic screenplay.

That’s when things went sideways.

Unbeknownst to me, he was contacted by a man to whom he now refers to as his “publishing agent,” and potential entryway into the movie industry, “John Bent.” As of this writing, it is unclear whether Mr. Bent is directly involved, but he DOES market himself as a “film rights advocate.”

Bent then introduced my friend to someone calling himself Julien Noble.

Here’s the problem: Julien Noble is the actual Vice President of International Marketing at Universal Pictures. He does not handle screenplay acquisitions. He does not negotiate adaptation deals, and he certainly does not cold-call aspiring screenwriters.

Yet, my friend was able to have dozens of phone conversations with this “Julien Noble” impersonator. I even spoke with him myself – a conversation in which he claimed to be “Julien Noble.”

The real Julien Noble is French and was living and working in France when we communicated. The man I spoke to had zero accent. He sounded as American as I do.

Then there’s the email: juliennoble@universalstudiosllc.com Anyone familiar with corporate email structures can see this is laughably fake.

(Incidentally, Universal Studios is the theme park division of that company.)

And, Universal Studios an “L.L.C.”?

The REAL company website is: UniversalPictures.com

But the con is clever.

The fake “Julien” told my friend that Universal Pictures wants to produce his book adaptation – but they’ll require a professional writer. Conveniently, he knows one: David North.

Fake Julien, the scammer, claimed Mr. North will be paid $55,000 by Universal Studios to write the screenplay adaptation. Universal Studios would cover $40,000, but my friend must contribute $15,000 to show he has “skin in the game.”

This is classic, by-the-book, con artistry –

Hook: “Universal wants your story.”

Line: “We have a professional writer ready to go – for $55,000.”

Sinker: “You only need to contribute $15,000.”

My friend took the bait.

Coming Up:

So, who is this “David North”? Is the scam still unfolding, and how far and wide does this rabbit hole go?

Stay tuned for Part II of “Screenplay SCAM Alert!”

EDITOR’S NOTE: This scam is almost identical to one we previously reported on, and that scammer ALSO used the name David North. See:

AUTHOR ALMOST LOST $50K!! We Saved an Author from a FAKE “Fox” Movie Deal, Which is Connected to a Known Publishing Scammer!

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Mr. Scala spent 24-plus years in the Hollywood community and was the Executive Director for the 72nd Annual Academy Awards, as well as The Soul Train Awards, The Grammys, The Blockbuster Video Awards Show, and The Saturn Awards. His current $16.4M fully financed project is scheduled for principal photography in Spring 2027. The feature film project stars Liam Hemsworth and Samuel L. Jackson.

His team of writers is also working on the biopics of early rock pioneer Jimmie F. Rodgers, soul singer Tammi Terrell, and iconic folk star Harry Chapin- all while continuing to mentor over seven hundred (700) new screenwriters and self-published authors.

Geno has three screenplays produced into feature films, including “Assassin 33 A.D.”, “Black Easter” and “The Tombs”. All three are currently available on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

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