Nigerian Scammers are Impersonating WritersWeekly, and Stealing Money from Translators and Writers!

FIRST, KNOW THAT WRITERSWEEKLY DOES *NOT* HIRE WRITERS FOR TRANSLATION SERVICES, NOR FOR RE-TYPING PROJECTS, and never has. And, WritersWeekly is NOT an employment agency.

After all the scam busting we’ve done over the past 28 years, it was only a matter of time before we became the victims of an impersonation scam.

We’ve had three different NIGERIAN WritersWeekly impersonators removed from Facebook in the past month. They are using our trademarked name and logo.

Filing a trademark infringement claim with Facebook is remarkably easy. It literally takes less then five minutes. And, Facebook moves FAST to remove those. (However, they don’t take other scam pages down as fast…if at all. In fact, Meta knowingly let scammers victimize Facebook and Instagram users.)

Here’s how the scam works:

The scammers “hire” writers to translate an article or book, or to re-type something. The writers turn in the work. The scammers tell the writers that they must confirm their bank account information before they can be paid. The scammers tell the writers that they must send, via bank transfer, a few hundred dollars (or more) to the scammers to verify their account. The scammers tell the writers that they’ll get their money back PLUS the payment for the work that was done.

Of course, the writers never get their money back, and never get paid for the work.

I honestly can’t BELIEVE how many people fall for this type of scam!!! You NEVER have to pay money first in order to get paid for completed work later. I recently watched a video by a woman who got a “job” online. She worked full-time on her computer and, when payday came around, she was told that she needed to wire $1,000 to the business first (to “verify her account”), and that they’d immediately refund that, and pay her for the work she did. She actually sent them the money!!! And, of course, she never got it back, nor did she get paid for her work.

In the past two days, I received two emails from “writers” who were asking if the impersonator was really us. The second email was from a real writer. He provided me with the Nigerian Scammer’s new Facebook page (which has already been taken down).

The first message, in the initial email, pretended to be a writer asking if the company was us. I told him no. In his reply email, I KNEW it was the scammer himself and I KNOW he was going to try to either blackmail us (charge us money while promising to take down his Facebook page), or he was going to try to “sell” us services to have the infringer’s Facebook page taken down. How do I know this? Because he responded to my email like this:

Good day

Thank you for the feedback

I would like to raise a concern regarding this matter. Ultimately, it is your company’s name that is involved, and I believe it is important that we address the situation proactively.

Is there something we can do to resolve this and protect the company’s reputation?

Kind regards

Corlet

I responded:

We have an attorney.

REMEMBER THIS:

WritersWeekly.com does NOT hire writers to do translation nor re-typing work. WritersWeekly ONLY hires writers to write articles for our website. WritersWeekly does not request bank information EVER from writers, nor does WritersWeekly EVER ask our writers to send us money for anything. WritersWeekly pays writers on acceptance via PayPal. Our writer’s guidelines are RIGHT HERE.

If you see a scammer impersonating WritersWeekly.com online, please CONTACT US immediately. Thank you! 🙂

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