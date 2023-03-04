How To Make Money As A Freelance Tutor – by Louisa Eunice

Working as a writing tutor offers a reliable stream of income for many writers. As a freelance tutor, you’ll be working with a skill set that you already possess. Also, there’s a high demand for writing tutoring and this is not likely to change in the foreseeable future. But, how exactly do you get into this niche? How do you find tutoring work? Here’s everything you need to know about making money as a freelance tutor!

What Do You Do as a Freelance Tutor?

As a tutor, you’ll be responsible for providing information, guidance, and personal feedback related to students’ writing. You’ll be paired with a student in various stages of their academic journey. But, tutoring is all the way flexible! If you don’t want to work with students, you can set up a professional website where those interested in freelance writing can sign up for your services.

No matter who you’re teaching, typical activities for a freelance tutor include:

Gaining an understanding of your students’ writing aims, and providing them with the motivation and training needed to attain their goals

Explaining the fundamental blocks of writing such as grammar, tense, and word choice

Setting exercises appropriate for your students’ level of ability to help them progress and improve on their weaker areas

Offering feedback on completed writing work

Introducing projects and other courses that may be a good fit for your students’ writing skills or interests

How Do I Become a Freelance Tutor?

First things first! It’s important to ensure that your writing skills are up to par. You may have a real passion for writing but that would not necessarily qualify you as a writing tutor. If you can showcase academic prowess in the English language, or prove how you run a successful freelance writing business, then it will be easy to convince students and clients to pay for your tutoring services.

You should also be confident in your ability to make a difference in the writing community in order to proactively seek out tutoring opportunities. You can always apply to work with established tutoring companies, or work independently as a freelance writing tutor. If you settle for the latter, you should have the ability to market your services, find clients, and build meaningful business relationships along the way.

Is Tutoring A Good Alternative Way to Make Money as a Freelancer?

Working as a freelance tutor has proven to be an excellent source of income for freelance writers because of these reasons:

Offers a break from writing

Now, we all love writing as it’s our main source of livelihood. But, every writer deserves a break to help those creative juices flow properly and avoid burnout! Tutoring will offer a valuable break from having to write for one, while still allowing you to leverage your background as a freelance writer.

Comes with consistent demand

Between students and those who are looking to write for money, there’s always consistent demand for writing tutors. This demand is expected to grow steadily over the coming years. If you’ve got the writing chops, you’ll never fall short of opportunity.

Earns a decent wage

In the initial phases of your writing career, making a good earning can be difficult. However, this changes after you gain some experience but it doesn’t lessen the difficulty of the early stages of freelance writing. But, when working as a tutor, you can make a good earning immediately while you chase your writing dreams.

If you’re the type of writer that enjoys diversity then becoming a writing tutor could be a great fit for you. This opportunity not only makes for a great income but also helps you focus on the great fundamentals of writing, something that will help you improve your work as well as that of others. It’s truly a win/win.

Where Can I Find Tutoring Jobs?

There are an array of places to find writing tutor jobs. The two most common ones include;

Online job ads

Every day, there are hundreds of writing tutor jobs advertised online. All you have to do is log into your search engine and type “writing tutor jobs.” More than a handful of search results will appear. You can also visit sites like LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Jooble, Zip Recruiter, and Simply Hired for the best selection of jobs.

Tutor sites

There are numerous writing tutor sites like study.com, spire.co, theprofs.co.uk, skooli.com. Tutorme. co and a variety of others offer writing tutoring jobs on demand. Once you sign up to these websites, you become part of a larger team that handles tutoring assignments upon request.

Louisa Eunice is a freelance writer who has experience writing B2B and B2C content for a variety of audiences and publications. She also writes short-form marketing content for an array of unique brands. Some past organizations Louisa has worked with include TapDesk, Captive Network, Reviewed, and many more.

