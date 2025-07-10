How I Barter My Freelance Clips For Free Real-World Experiences – by Alice Amayu

Early in my freelance career, I was so focused on decent paychecks and I thought that was as good as it could get. I had two main goals: to get bylines so that everyone could read my work, and to have financial security. I’ve been freelancing for a long time but it wasn’t until late last year that I realized I could use my writing to unlock real-world experiences. I discovered a freelance perk most writers don’t know about – media inquiries. Best of all? If you do land an article assignment based on your experience, the magazine will likely pay you for your writing after you’ve received free experiences!

What Are Media Inquiries?

Also referred to as media comps, a media inquiry is when a freelance writer requests a free service, product, event pass, or travel experiences from brands, organizations, or PR firms in exchange for potential media coverage. In a nutshell, it’s receiving free access to an experience. This coverage could be an article that features the brand, a link back to them on your blog or popular website, or pitching a story to an editor that ties into the experience.

Your tools of trade? Your writing portfolio and a willing pitch.

Freelance writers haven’t been left behind in the influencer era. While influencer deals rely on a huge social media following, media inquiries focus on editorial value. Writers in all niches can use them creatively but I’ve pitched most successfully in the lifestyle, travel, wellness, food, and events niches.

What It’s Done For Me

In the last few months, I’ve used media inquiries to:

– Stay at exquisite hotels that I couldn’t have afforded on my own

– Get a press pass to a regional food and culture festival

– Join private site tours that are off-limits to the public

– Take part in two wellness retreats for a lifestyle feature I pitched

– Visit destinations I’d only dreamed about

How To Pitch a Media Inquiry

Here is the step-by-step process I use to score these experiences:

Have solid portfolio pieces

If your portfolio carries a few published pieces, you’re good to go. I’ve used general interest articles to pitch publications like National Geographic, and niche-specific pieces to reach out to travel brands, event planning companies, and the like. If you’re just starting, a few Google Docs clips can serve as samples. It’s less about where you’ve been published, and more about showing writing samples, and emphasizing your value.

Research to find the right connections

I aim to send 10 media inquiries per month. I start with hotel boards, retreat coordinators, event organizers, and brands that offer general experiences. To find these places, I use search terms like; “[Destination] media contact,” “[Hotel Name] press inquiry,” or “press pass [Event Name]”. I also use LinkedIn for contact sourcing. Playing with different terms will help you wind up with the right contacts.

Craft a short, catchy email

I don’t send long, drawn-out emails. short and sweet will always do the trick. I use this basic emailing structure:

– Who I am. (A freelance writer covering x topics,)

– Why I’m reaching out. (I’m interested in including them in a story or article roundup.)

– What I can offer. (This is your first value advantage. I include the story idea and portfolio for samples.)

It’s Not Always a Yes … But It’s Often a Yes

Last month, I sent out 10 media inquiries and I received six responses. I’m aiming for the same number this month. Some months are better than others but, if you inquire the right way, you’re bound to hear back, and enjoy great experiences. I’ve been lucky enough to go to places I never imagined. Why not let your writing do that for you? What do you have to lose?

Alice Amayu is a wordsmith for brands and publications who crave stories with style, substance, and soul. If it’s relatable, research-backed, or just a little weird, she’s in.

