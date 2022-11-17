IMPORTANT: If You Have a Book to Publish, WAIT UNTIL BLACK FRIDAY to Sign Up!

BookLocker’s EXTREMELY Popular HALF-PRICE Black Friday thru Cyber Monday Book Publishing Package Sale IS IMMINENT!

BEGINS: 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Black Friday, 11/25/22

ENDS: Midnight Eastern Time on Cyber Monday, 11/28/22

Get Your Book Published for Only $487.50!

IMPORTANT NOTE: You do NOT need to submit your final manuscript yet. You can sign up during the sale to take advantage of this huge discount (which is only offered once per year), and submit your manuscript for formatting at YOUR convenience and on YOUR schedule. No deadlines!

DETAILS, the link to sign up, and the discount code are RIGHT HERE.

REMEMBER, the discount code will not go live until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Black Friday, 11/25/22.

First come, first served! Our annual half price sale is EXTREMELY popular. Some authors wait for months to submit their manuscripts so they can get published for half price. We work on files in the order they are uploaded so sign up on Black Friday to be near the front of the line!

RELATED