6 Tips to Increase Your Odds of Publication at WritersWeekly.com – by Jennifer Brown Banks

Few would argue that one of the most challenging aspects of earning a living as a professional writer is finding ongoing work with quality, reputable publications. If you’re not careful, content mills and abundant online scams can keep you busted and disgusted.

Accordingly, when my writing clients and fellow freelancers ask me for writing leads, I often recommend that they submit their work to WritersWeekly.com. In fact, one of my blogging buddies followed my advice and, to her delight, had her work appear in one of their article round-ups recently!

As someone who has penned dozens and dozens of articles for this well-regarded publication, I can attest that you won’t encounter some of the same frustrations and foolish pay rates of other sites.

But don’t just take my word for it. In Moneymakingmommy.com‘s positive review of WritersWeekly they report: “There are not a lot of sites offering $60.00 for a 600-word article.” Food for thought. (Incidentally, WritersWeekly pays immediately via PayPal. That is not mentioned in the article.)

Would you like to increase your visibility, your publishing credits, and your bottom line this year?

HERE ARE FOUR SOLID REASONS TO CONSIDER PITCHING WRITERSWEEKLY IN YOUR FREELANCING EFFORTS:

1. THEY PAY IMMEDIATELY WITHOUT GIVING YOU A SONG AND DANCE

You won’t have to put out an “A.P.B.” to track down your pay after your work has been accepted. This is a common pain point for far too many writers. As a matter of reference here, some years ago, I actually had to have my attorney write a threatening collection letter to a publisher who ran my work on their site, but refused to pay me for months afterwards. Even with this breach of contract, the publication never did pay me. They went out of business shortly thereafter.

WritersWeekly pays on acceptance, and without requiring invoicing. You won’t have to make numerous phone calls to the accounts payable department here in order to collect your cash. It’s a no-brainer. When WritersWeekly assigns an article to you, they ask you to send your PayPal ID (the email address you use for that service) when you send the article. As soon as Angela or Brian opens your email with the article, you get paid.

2. SUCCESS BY ASSOCIATION

WritersWeekly has amassed a large, respected following as a result of being in the publishing industry since the 1990‘s. Translated? You have the opportunity to build your fan base, and have your work read by a broad, dedicated readership.

3. YOU CAN PROMOTE YOUR OWN SITE

At the conclusion of your published article, they allow you to share a link to your site and inclusion of your bio, which can lead to additional work from other businesses, and even future book sales. This gives you “more bang for your buck.”

4. YOU’LL SEE YOUR WORK PUBLISHED IN REASONABLE TIMEFRAMES



Though they receive a lot of submissions, they typically publish accepted pieces in a timely manner. Say goodbye to sending repeated follow-up emails regarding the status of your submission, or waiting endless months or years later to earn bragging rights for your efforts!

Now if you’re sold on the idea, let’s explore ways to make your next sale through WritersWeekly.

HERE ARE A FEW STRATEGIC TIPS ( HUMBLY BASED UPON MY EXPERIENCE):

1. PRACTICE THE K.I.S.S. PRINCIPLE.

(Keep it simple stupid). Show your stuff without being stuffy. If you want to make the cut at W.W., cut out any 100-dollar words or unnecessary fluff. Make your writing simple but substantive. And, make sure it has real take away value.

2. BACK THAT THING UP!

Whenever possible, be sure to include statistical data, expert quotes, and relevant, reliable research studies to prove your position or to support the advice you provide to readers. The more current, the better. This increases your credibility.

3. FOLLOW THEIR WRITER’S GUIDELINES.

Read them and heed them. They exist for a reason.

4. CHECK THE ARCHIVES.

No matter how great an idea you might have, or how skilled you are as a writer, choosing a topic that has been recently or frequently covered will likely lead to a rejection. Research first.

5. SUBMIT TWO PITCHES, INSTEAD OF ONE.

This gives you more chances of having something accepted and it can more fully demonstrate your versatility. It can also save time from pitching multiple times. Angela and Brian happily accept two or even more article ideas in queries.

6. APPLY HUMOR WHEN APPLICABLE.

WritersWeekly loves humor and also sass! Let’s face it, many of the mishaps and lessons of being a writer are humorous. And, as a wise man once said: “If you can laugh through it, you can live through it.” We can all use more laughter in these challenging days. Right?

IN CONCLUSION

Follow these timely tips to make the most of your pitching efforts at WritersWeekly. Keep in mind, “You never get a second chance to make a first impression.”

JENNIFER BROWN BANKS (a frequent contributor to WritersWeekly, as well as a vendor on WritersWeekly Marketplace) is an award-winning content creator, ghostwriter, editor, and publicist. Learn more at her site: PENANDPROSPER.BLOGSPOT.COM.

