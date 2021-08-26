5 Ways to “Pandemic Proof” Your Writing Business – by Jennifer Brown Banks

Forget what you’ve been told. Don’t believe the hype. Despite the doom and gloom predictions for the rest of the year, and reports of rampant unemployment, more lockdowns, and an unstable economy, there will always be avenues to earn cash as a professional writer. This is especially true for scribes who are strategic, diligent and resourceful.

HERE ARE 2 MAIN REASONS WHY:

1. WE LIVE IN THE “INFORMATION AGE” AND PEOPLE’S NEED TO KNOW IS PRIMARILY MET THROUGH SOME FORM OF WRITING AND CONTENT MARKETING, REGARDLESS OF INDUSTRY AND GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION.

Think of it as an issue of supply and demand. There will always be a need for reporters, speech writers, travel writers, reviewers, SEO writers, self-help authors, bloggers, historians, medical writers, etc.

2. CONTRARY TO A COMMON MYTH, WRITING IS A “SPECIALIZED” SKILL.

Not everyone can do it well, and with clarity. If it was that simple, everybody would be doing it, and nobody would be hiring writers.

Still, living in and operating a business during these unprecedented times is not without its challenges. Companies are closing. Priorities are changing. Resources are sometimes limited. Today’s successful writer must be “creative” in more ways than ever before.

Accordingly, here are five ways to pandemic proof your writing career, and stay “in the Black.” Read and heed.

1. KEEP YOUR SKILLS SHARP, AND TAKE ONLINE WRITING CLASSES TO HONE YOUR CRAFT TO EARN MORE CASH.

Though I earned my college degrees many moons ago, I consider myself a life-long learner. You should, too. Take advantage of the many resources and information products that can increase your knowledge base and your bottom line as a writer and a business owner.

I recommend classes offered by UDEMY.COM and INKWELL EDITORIAL. Professional development is crucial in these competitive times.

2. KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE COMPETITION.

Study “successful” writers in your area of concentration and noted bloggers you admire. What can you learn from their techniques? Their strategic approach? Their topics? How they engage their readership? Assess and address. Even the Bible tells us that “The wise seek counsel.”

3. KEEP MARKETING.

Even when business is thriving, marketing efforts need to be maintained for greater financial stability. You never know when you might lose a major business client. Here’s the good news though: marketing doesn’t have to be elaborate or expensive. It can include social media Tweets; or passing out business cards at your kid’s school event; or adding a signature line with your website link to outgoing email messages. It works if you work it!

4. KEEP YOUR EXPENSES TO A MINIMUM.

This is definitely not the best time to spend money unnecessarily, or in excess. No one knows how long this pandemic will last, or where it will take us. For example, if you have decided to launch a blog or website, don’t invest in one with all the “bells and whistles.” Make it a quality reflection of your business, within a reasonable budget. Remember, you can always upgrade as your business becomes more profitable.

5. DIVERSIFY.

“Don’t put all your eggs in one basket” is more than a cliché. It’s a reality today. Take on clients in different industries, create your own information products, monetize your blog, and offer an array of creative services for long-term survival. The more you know, the greater the likelihood for longevity in this industry, and the greater your overall marketability.

IN CONCLUSION

Follow these five tips for optimal results, as you move forward this year. Keep in mind that “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.”

Jennifer Brown Banks is a professional content creator, and an award-winning blogger and author. Learn more at her popular blog: penandprosper.blogspot.com

