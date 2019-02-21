How I Landed Writing Jobs by Just Asking for Them on Facebook! – by Ingrid Cruz

Like many freelance writers, I go through periods when work suddenly dries up. If I have savings, then I can usually coast by. But, there are times when I have to improvise.

In May of last year, my student loan payment suddenly increased. At the time, I had recently obtained a steady client but my payment would arrive a few days after my loan payment was due.

First, I felt a swift kick in the ego for not having enough. As freelancers, we know we’ve signed up for a life of financial uncertainty in a world with strict contracts, credit scores, and consequences. The world doesn’t care about our instability. We still have bills to pay!

Though I usually turn to job boards and apply for whatever respectable writing job I can get — and I did — I also resorted to looking for opportunities on Facebook. I’m a member of several Facebook groups for writers, and decided to apply for paid trials. However, many of them had due dates (and, subsequently, payment dates) after my loan payment was due.

I needed something faster so I posted a status update on my Facebook profile explaining my problem, and asking friends if they knew anyone who might need a freelance writer, transcriber, translator, and illustrator.

My friends answered the call! Some of them weren’t able to offer me work but they requested I make the status update public so they could refer me to others who might be able to.

And, three people who saw my public post offered me one-time gigs. I made over $150!

The moral of the story is that, as writers, we now have different ways in which we can obtain work. I know it’s glamorous to make it seem as if things are always going great but we can certainly be honest during emergencies.

