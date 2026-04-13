Meta Removes Legitimate Legal Ads from Facebook and Instagram, But Allows Scam Ads to Keep Running! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.

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“The state court cases largely involve individuals suing the companies over claims that addiction to social ​media caused mental health harms.” – Diana Novak Jones, Reuters

Angela Hoy and I have worked diligently for a year and a half to get Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, to take down ads from known scammers who are targeting writers and authors. While Facebook removed a handful of ads, they never responded after our first email, and they stopped removing the scam ads we reported to them (with proof that they were posted by scammers).

However, last week, Meta proved they ARE able to remove ads very quickly. But, apparently, only when it’s in Meta’s best financial interests.

In the wake of a recent landmark California case, Meta has begun removing paid advertising by lawyers seeking clients for an impending barrage of individual and class action lawsuits against the company. The underlying theory of liability in these prospective lawsuits is that Meta Platforms, Inc., namely Facebook and Instagram, are inherently defective insofar as the algorithms employed by Meta are deliberately designed to ensnare young children and foster addiction. Moreover, it has been shown that Meta targets children and uses their innate vulnerabilities and cognitive dissonance to sell advertising.

Yes, Meta targets children and youth.

The bizarre twist is that, both domestically and abroad, Meta has claimed, time and again, that it is far too onerous or near impossible to remove specific advertisements – but, apparently, not when it inures to Meta’s own benefit.

In my opinion, Facebook and Instagram have not been the forum of choice for legal advertising by attorneys. That is, until now. In light of the watershed verdict in the matter of K.G.M. (Kaley) in Los Angeles County, it makes sense for attorneys to avail themselves of these platforms. Kaley’s lawyers secured an unprecedented 6-million-dollar verdict for a single teen plaintiff. Her lawyers effectively usurped the broad immunity afforded under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Three million in actual damage and three million in punitive damages were awarded. Google, the parent of YouTube, must share in paying the verdicts as an additional-named defendant in the action but Meta must pay the brunt of it. Both Google and Meta have vowed to appeal.

The day before that verdict, Meta was ordered by a New Mexico court to pay $375M for failing to protect its users (including children). Some children have committed suicide after being harmed on social media platforms. Meta is now being sued by the state of Massachusetts for the exact same thing.

Until this point, Meta has done far too little to police its platforms and enforce its own Terms of Service designed to stop fraud. In my estimation, most – if not all – of the legal ads on Facebook and Instagram relating to cryptocurrency and other fraud recovery firms are complete bunk, i.e., FRAUDULENT. Tens of thousands of these paying, bogus legal advertisers appear on Reels and Meta’s platforms alike. A huge chunk are generated by AI.

The difference? They certainly represent massive revenue to Meta, and they are not a threat to Meta’s pocketbook or continued worldwide dominance. Yet.

In a recent Axios article, a Meta spokesperson, addressing legitimate legal ad removals, stated, “We will not allow trial lawyers to profit from our platforms while simultaneously claiming they are harmful.”

But Meta will allow hundreds of thousands of scam ads in violation of its own Terms of Service and representing BILLIONS in revenue (16 billion in revenue alone in 2024). The spokesperson’s justification is flawed. Legitimate legal advertising is NOT unscrupulously targeting teens using sophisticated algorithms intentionally to hook vulnerable children and youth, and exploit their vulnerabilities. These attorneys are opening our eyes to what Meta knew all along – its platforms are flawed. Intentionally so.

The BBC aptly quoted Emily Jeffcott, an attorney for Morgan & Morgan, one of the many law firms that have been impacted by Meta’s campaign to take down social media legal liability advertisements. Jeffcott characterized the stifling move as “another example of Meta trying to control the narrative and avoid accountability.” Jeffcott also contends that “blocking the ⁠ads doesn’t make the harms go away. It just makes it harder on victims.”

What’s really happening here? Meta is running scared. It is facing an unprecedented reckoning for what it should and could have done all along – protect its most vulnerable users. In a move of duplicity as it censors legitimate ads, Meta is desperately clinging to its arbitrarily and capriciously enforced Advertising Standards. Yet, it will turn a blind eye to those Advertising Standards, its own contractual Terms of Service, and Community Standards, when doing so will protect and enhance its illicit revenue stream.

If you or a loved one has been the victim of Meta’s illicit activities, contact Morgan & Morgan. You can also CONTACT ME if you have questions.

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JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ. is a former Navy JAGC officer and a recipient of the American Bar Association’s coveted LAMP Award for excellence in military legal assistance practice. A rolling stone, J.M. has globetrotted most of his adult life. After the military, J.M. pursued commercial real estate development, leasing, and asset management. He resides in Catania, Sicily. He spent almost twenty years in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Luzerne, Erie & Lackawanna Counties. His handiwork as an editor and author is interspersed throughout this novel. Leo A. Murray fondly refers to J.M. as his collaborative, literary ‘Coach’ or ‘Lieutenant.’ Agnes claims that he has gypsy in his heart and rabbit in his feet.

James’ thriller, Maximum Impact, written with co-author Leo Murray, was published by Abuzz Press.

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