Thirteen Podcast

P.O. Box 1572

Lexington KY 40588

Phone: 859-953-3335

Fax:

Website: https://thirteenpodcast.com/

Guidelines: https://thirteenpodcast.com/submit-a-story

Editor:

Email address: mailto:info@thirteenpodcast.com

About The Publication:

“Thirteen is a monthly audio fiction anthology podcast featuring atmospheric, slow burn, scary stories. Stories that will make you smile, break your heart, and have you wishing for a night light. Each episode is feature length and originally scored.” Pays on acceptance. Occasionally accepts reprints. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“We’re looking all kinds of high quality scary stories to produce in an audio format for our podcast, but our audience has a particular fondness for: Haunted Houses, Haunted Forests, Witchcraft Gone Wrong, Heartwarming Ghost, Stories, and Stories Where Characters Grow and Develop. If you have a story like this, or if you want to write one for the show, please see our website to see our full submission guidelines.” Pays $50/story up to 5,000 words, and $75/story over 5,000 words.

$50 – $75

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“If you’d like to write for our show but you aren’t sure where to start, check out our first couple of episodes. Our stories are typically first-person, and narrator driven. There aren’t typically more than a few voice actors in an episode.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes