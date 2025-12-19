Shooter Literary Magazine

35 Langdon Road

Cheltenham GL53 7NZ, United Kingdom

Website: https://shooterlitmag.com/

Guidelines: https://shooterlitmag.com/submissions

Editor: Melanie Sykes-White, Editor

About The Publication:

“Biannual themed print magazine featuring the best new short fiction, non-fiction and poetry from around the world.” Welcomes new writers. Biannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within three months of acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds within two weeks of submission deadline. Guidelines online.

Pays £5 – £500

Current Needs:

“Submissions open for issue #20, themed ‘Sweet Hereafter’. 2025 Poetry Competition and our rolling monthly Shooter Flash competition are also open. Pays £25 for prose and £5 for poetry. £50 for monthly Shooter Flash winner. £200 prize pot for annual poetry comp and £500 for annual short story comp.” Submissions range from 2000-6000 words, short story competitions are less than 5000 words, and poems up to 100 lines. Submit ms via email.

Photos/Art:

“Cover art submissions accepted to artwork.shooterlitmag@gmail.com. Original artwork preferred, with payment of £25 and a copy of the issue in which work appears.”

Hints:

“We publish work that appeals to both the head and the heart, and which maintains a high literary standard. Please send us writing that has both depth and style, with a strong voice, compelling characters, and an engaging narrative.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes