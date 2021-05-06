Perceptive Travel
Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://www.perceptivetravel.com/
Guidelines: https://www.perceptivetravel.com/guidelines.html
Editor: Tim Leffel
Email address: mailto:editor@perceptivetravel.com
About The Publication:
“An award-winning publication showcasing narrative travel stories from published book authors. Established 2006.” Monthly. Pays three weeks after publication. Publishes ms 1-4 months after acceptance. Buys first worldwide rights with 60-day exclusivity. No reprints. Responds within one week. Guidelines online
Current Needs:
“Professional, well-written travel narratives from experienced writers who are published book authors. At a minimum, the author’s book(s) must be in print (not just as an e-book) on Amazon USA. Ideally, available in multiple markets.” Pays $100/article for 2,000-3,500 words. Submit query with portfolio and book information by email.
Photos/Art:
“5-10 quality original images required with article.”
Hints:
“The author’s book doesn’t have to be related to travel, but the proposed story needs to be a professional narrative. Note that we are not a service publication. Read the guidelines carefully before submitting.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes