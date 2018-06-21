Moment Magazine
4115 Wisconsin Avenue
Washington DC 20016
Phone: (202)363-6422
Fax: (202)362-2514
Website: http://www.momentmag.com/
Guidelines: https://www.momentmag.com/about/submission-guidelines
Editor: Sarah Breger, Managing Editor.
Email address: editor-at-momentmag.com
About The Publication:
“Moment Magazine, North America’s premier Jewish magazine, was founded in 1975 by Nobel Prize laureate Elie Wiesel and acclaimed writer Leonard Fein. Fiercely independent, Moment is not tied to any organization, denomination or point of view and offers a balanced accounting of the Jewish experience in America, focusing on political, lifestyle, cultural and arts coverage.” Welcomes new writers. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Sample copy available by email. Pays $200-$1000. Submit query by email.
Current Needs:
Queries. Pays $200-$1000.
Welcomes New Writers: Yes