Moment Magazine

Question for 06/14/2018:

***Congratulations to MaryLou Griggs for being the first to correctly answer that the LitFire email address came from the PHILLIPINES!!***

Based on last week’s WritersWeekly, LitFire Publishing is doing a lot of cold-contacting of authors in their attempts to sell their book marketing services. When someone from LitFire created an author account using a LitFire email address, what country did that originate from?

Send your answer through the contact form here.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:

A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!