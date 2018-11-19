Paying Markets · Technology

Journal of Information Ethics

November 19, 2018

Box 32
West Wardsboro VT 05360

Phone: (802)896-6781
Fax:
Website: https://mcfarlandbooks.com/customers/how-to-buy-journals/journal-of-information-ethics/
Guidelines: https://mcfarlandbooks.com/customers/how-to-buy-journals/journal-of-information-ethics/

Editor: Robert Hauptman, Editor
Email address: Hauptman@stcloudstate.edu

About The Publication:

“JIE publishes columns, articles and reviews that deal with the production, dissemination, storage and retrieval of information in an ethical context.” 75% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Biannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within two years of acceptance. Responds within one week. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $40, $55 foreign. Guidelines online

Current Needs:

Queries. Pays $25-$50. Submit query by email.

Pays $25-$50.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“JIE is a scholarly publication; write mellifluously.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes