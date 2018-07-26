Hubbub

5344 SE 39th Ave.

Portland OR 97202

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.reed.edu/hubbub

Guidelines: http://www.reed.edu/hubbub

Editor: Lisa M Steinman & Jim Shugrue, Co-Editors

Email address: lisa.steinman@reed.edu

About The Publication:

“A perfect-bound annual poetry magazine. We feature a range of kinds of poetry, although light verse is far less likely to be accepted.” Warmly welcomes new writers.

Circ. 350. Annual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-12 months after acceptance. Buys first N.A. serial rights. No reprints. Responds 1-4 months. Sample can be ordered from the editors for $4.00. Subscription $7 in the U.S.; $15 Canada or overseas. Guidelines by mail with SASE, or view them online.

Current Needs:

“Seriously good poetry is what we always need.” Pays $20 per poem. No length limits “although we rarely publish poems over three single-spaced pages.” Submit 3-6 poems by mail with SASE.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“We do not publish books or whole mss. We only consider poetry submissions sent by regular post, not email, and we do not consider simultaneous or multiple submissions. Those who have not read our guidelines–available by mail or on-line or in copies of the magazine–stand out, and not in a positive way. We also tend to dislike cover letters that ‘explain’ the poems submitted, although brief cover letters or brief bios are fine.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes