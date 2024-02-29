In the Mood Magazine

626-100 Lower Ossington Ave

Toronto Ontario, Canada M6J 0A7

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.inthemoodmagazine.com/

Guidelines: https://www.inthemoodmagazine.com/about

Editor: Gabrielle Marceau, Editor in Chief; Sennah Yee, Managing Editor

Email address: mailto:inthemoodmagazine@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“In The Mood Magazine is a pop culture journal about the things we like to watch. What are your viewing habits, highs, and hang-ups? We want to hear all about it, but you should know that we are terrible at keeping secrets.” Welcomes new writers. Triannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within one month of acceptance. Writers retain all rights. Accepts reprints. Responds in 1-4 weeks. Sample articles available online. Guidelines online.

Pays $20 – $30

Current Needs:

“We are looking for personal essays, fan fiction, reviews, poetry, interviews/conversations, and visual art about film, TV, and pop culture.” Pays $30 CAD for features up to 1000 words, and $20 CAD for film diaries up to 250-300 words. Submit pitch, short bio and links to previous work/writing samples by email.

Photos/Art:

“Must be on the theme of film/TV/Pop culture.” Pays $30 CAD/photo.

Hints:

“We are looking for unique voices and perspectives. We do not accept academic essays, and generally aim to avoid a formal or academic tone. The pitches must be about film/TV/pop culture (celebrities, music videos, etc.) We are looking for a distinct style and approach to criticism, not straight reviews.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes