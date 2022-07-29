Why I Was Offline on Wednesday

As some of you know, Brian and I are in the church choir. Also, every Wednesday, Mason (age 16) and I take guitar lessons together. I was in choir when I was in school and I started playing guitar when I was 15. I’ve sang a few solos in church with my guitar and I’m always honored when they ask me to do that (even though my heart beats like crazy when I’m up there alone). Sometimes, Mason accompanies me on his guitar. It’s a lot less stressful when he’s next to me. Mason plays electric and acoustic, and has a keyboard that he hooks up to his computer. He showed me the program. It looked like Algebra to me. I’m sticking with my acoustic guitar…

Anyway, I received a text from our pastor on Tuesday evening. He asked if I could sing a solo at a funeral the next day. The family had requested to hear a specific hymn. Of course, I said yes. It was a song I did not know so thank Heaven for YouTube. I listened to it probably about 100 times that night, and early the next morning as well. Then, I met with the pianist to rehearse. Luckily, she had the sheet music so I had words to look at while I was singing. I had been getting a bit nervous about that.

It was a military funeral with the Honor Guard there. At the end, they folded the American flag to give to the widow, and played Taps. And, that’s when I lost it.

The gentleman was a Vietnam Veteran and our family and entire community are extremely thankful, and will be forever indebted to him for his service, and for the sacrifices his wife and son made when he served.

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

