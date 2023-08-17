We Need a Good Recommendation for a New Health Insurance Provider

Greetings, everybody.

After my article last week, about United Healthcare denying coverage of my recent hospital admission for internal bleeding, and some of the comments posted under that about United Healthcare, we are now searching for a new, GOOD health insurance provider. We are located in Georgia. It will need to be be of the larger ones that most doctors and hospitals accept.

If you have any recommendations, please put them in the comments box below. We would very much appreciate it! Our policy year ends on October 31st so we need to start shopping now.

We have Blue Cross Blue Shield years ago when we lived in Maine, and never had any complaints about them. When we moved to Florida, we learned they did not offer the same coverage there.

We’ve had United Healthcare for the past 13 years and, except for their enormous rate increases, we haven’t had any complaints…until now.

Again, we and all our employees are located in Georgia.

Please help!! You guys and gals are the best!!! 🙂

Angela

