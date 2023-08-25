Update on United Healthcare’s Denial of Coverage for My Recent Hospitalization

As I explained HERE, United Healthcare denied coverage of my hospitalization because they said I should not have been admitted (even though I had internal bleeding).

I sent a copy of my rebuttal of United Healthcare’s denial of coverage to the hospital.

Well, I received the bill from the hospital. I guess they’re not going to fight it. The bill was for $19K. United Healthcare knocked $16K off of that. I now owe the hospital only $2700 and change. I still owe the anesthesiologist, the lab, and some others but that’s it for the hospital bill.

I just don’t get it. Why wouldn’t the hospital fight back? This is a truly bizarre and disturbing situation. It certainly explains why hospitals charge so much. They have to charge everybody too much for everything because they will inevitably not get paid by insurance companies for a variety of reasons.

