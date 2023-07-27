The UFO We Captured on Camera Back in 2005 – Have YOU Seen One?

With all the talk about UFOs, UAPs, and “non humans” during and after the House UFO Hearing this week, I wanted to reshare a post I made back in 2005 when we were RVing full time:

We checked into Hickory Hill Camping Resort around mid-afternoon and then drove the car to the grocery store. On our way back, we spotted a hot air balloon. The children had never seen a real one and we were thrilled when we realized we had a great view of it from the campground. We took several photos of the balloon yet this is the only one that has that strange object in it.

It may not have been a UFO, but just UFL (Unidentified Fuzzy Lint) but we don’t think there was anything on the lens because there are photos taken just before and after and the object doesn’t appear in them. Please note that we did not notice this when we were looking at the balloon. So, it may be nothing. Still, it was great fun imagining there might have been a UFO over our campground today! The children were very excited.

That is a photo of a photo that is located in a photo album.

Here is the original electronic image (we didn’t all have fancy iphone cameras back then) saved on our server, which is only 72 dpi.

My mother reported seeing one years ago while traveling after dark near Area 51.

When we lived in Florida, we knew three pilots. They all reported seeing UFOs. One of them reported one to Air Traffic Control. When his plane landed, he was visited by “men in black” who ordered him to never tell anyone what he’s experienced.

I’ve always been fascinated by this topic! Have you or someone you know seen a UFO/UAP? If so, please share your story in the comments box below. You can absolutely post it anonymously.

UPDATE ON MY HEALTH

I want to thank everybody for your prayers! I am still very fatigued. It could take another 4-6 weeks for that to resolve. Despite my fears, I have NOT bled anymore. I will certainly keep you updated. 🙂

