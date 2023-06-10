Our Son is Now a Dr.!!!

After many, many years of very hard work by our son, Frank, we were thrilled and honored to drive 12 hours to attend his graduation ceremony from LECOM School of Dental Medicine! Frank is now Dr. Hoy! I know many of you remember when he was just a youngin’, always making us laugh with his antics.

He still DOES make us laugh but he’s a bigger boy now!

Check out those beautiful teeth!

Frank was offered a fantastic dentist job in the panhandle of Florida (he turned down other job offers). He signed a two-year contract, and just moved into a nice rental home. He has a dog named Opal and he just adopted a kitty, Chaka. The stray cat was coming to see him and his previous roommate every morning and every night. She would meow at the door, come in for food, and then meow at the door to get back out. Frank couldn’t leave her behind so he packed her up, and took her to his new home. He’s not only cares deeply about people but he’s an animal lover, too!

Frank starts his new job in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, he’s enjoying some down time since he’s been working so very hard the past several years.

Check out what happened at the graduation ceremony:

There was a heavy security presence there. Tons of law enforcement inside and out. I’m not sure why. During the ceremony, they were confiscating air horns from attendees. We laughed so hard!

Frank admits that he still looks at people’s teeth when he talks to them. I was thinking about that during the two huge family dinners we had on graduation weekend. On Saturday night, there were 15 people. On Sunday night, there were 19.

We had a wonderful time seeing so many people we hadn’t seen in a couple of years. Even some of our son-in-law’s family attended!

Oh yeah. This is what we got Frank for his graduation present (along with some cash, of course):

BookLocker.com published that book! The author asked me to put his name and phone number inside the cover for Frank, saying to call him any time with any questions. 🙂

Frank’s goal is to open his own practice after he gets more experience and mentoring. However, we don’t have to wait for free dental care! His current employer allows family members to get treated at no charge. You can bet that, if I need a crown, I’ll drive six hours to get one at no charge. Even better, we’ll be able to spend time with Frank, who is about to be a very busy man!

A Dr. in the family. Wow!!! 🙂

