BRAG ALERT!!! Our son, Frank, got his white coat!!!!!! He has worked soooo hard his ENTIRE LIFE for this!!!! Coming soon: Free fillings, root canals, and happy gas for us! We have worked sooooo hard for this!!! 😉

Seriously, though, we could NOT be more proud of our extremely intelligent, compassionate, hilariously funny, and hard-working, driven, professional son.

Frank has not yet graduated but he is now able to put his hands in real human mouths, instead of just observing. Not having had any white coats in the family before, I didn’t even know what a White Coat Ceremony was. I had to Google it!

When Frank was growing up, we almost never saw him doing homework yet he consistently brought home straight A’s. He made it look so easy! Seems he has some sort of photographic memory thing going on. He definitely didn’t get that from me!

Before high school graduation, he wavered between the legal and medical professions. We convinced him there were already too many lawyers in the world. And, we really weren’t keen on losing EVERY argument with him in the future if he passed the bar exam. When it came right down to it, he wanted to go into a field that needed talented, dedicated folks, and a profession that helped people in need (and in pain!).

The school Frank attends sends their students to rural areas after graduation, and helps them pay off their student loans while the new dentists are working with those in the greatest need. Frank is very excited about doing that!

We are over the moon happy for him, and excited for his future!

Oh, and I asked Frank if he finds himself staring at people’s mouths now. He replied, “ALL THE TIME!”

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books.

