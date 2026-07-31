Our Sick Dog, Tank, Reminds Me of When Our Babies Were Ill

Every new mother wants their children to stay young for as long as possible. However, every new mother also wishes, when an infant gets ill, that the infant could tell them where it hurts. Eventually, the children grow up, and can say that their tummy hurts, that their throat hurts, etc.

Dogs can never do that. Our big dog, Tank, has a habit of eating things that no mammal should be ingesting. When he doesn’t feel good, he lies down on the wood floor in the corner or our bedroom by the closet, or on the kitchen tile.

This morning, we recognized the “looks like Tank ate something bad again” behavior. We’ve been keeping a close eye on him. Despite being vaccinated for Parvo, he caught Parvo a couple of years ago. That was a rough road, but he survived. So, we’re pretty sure it’s not that.

One time, he brought in the whole head of a baby rabbit. We have lots of wildlife on the property, and we are pretty sure he’s out there every day eating who knows what (both dead, alive, and excreted).

We were able to rule out any injuries. For the past two hours, despite him being across the room, his stomach has been making some REALLY weird gurgling sounds. We’ve been so worried about him all day. 🙁

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