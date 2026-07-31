Our Sick Dog, Tank, Reminds Me of When Our Babies Were Ill

Every new mother wants their children to stay young for as long as possible. However, every new mother also wishes, when an infant gets ill, that the infant could tell them where it hurts. Eventually, the children grow up, and can say that their tummy hurts, that their throat hurts, etc.
Dogs can never do that. Our big dog, Tank, has a habit of eating things that no mammal should be ingesting. When he doesn’t feel good, he lies down on the wood floor in the corner or our bedroom by the closet, or on the kitchen tile.
This morning, we recognized the “looks like Tank ate something bad again” behavior. We’ve been keeping a close eye on him. Despite being vaccinated for Parvo, he caught Parvo a couple of years ago. That was a rough road, but he survived. So, we’re pretty sure it’s not that.
One time, he brought in the whole head of a baby rabbit. We have lots of wildlife on the property, and we are pretty sure he’s out there every day eating who knows what (both dead, alive, and excreted).
We were able to rule out any injuries. For the past two hours, despite him being across the room, his stomach has been making some REALLY weird gurgling sounds. We’ve been so worried about him all day. 🙁
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Tank is s beautiful looking dog! My favorite breed is Labradors. I especially like the yellow lab that is polar white. The really do look like a polar bear. My first experience with a black lab was as a teenager my uncle had a black lab seeing eye service dog. When my uncle died several years later my family adopted Mumbo, the dog. We enjoyed her for several years before she succumbed to cancer. I remember fondly of lying on the floor ANF Mumbo would come over and lay beside me.
I hope Tank recovers quickly, Angela.
I know you have, but I have to ask anyway. Have you checked for a snakebite or sting on his leg?
Having a sick animal is the worst. They can’t tell you what is wrong with them, and they are good at hiding symptoms.
I hope Tank feels better by the time you read this.
Brian is at the emergency vet with Tank right now. His foot ballooned up overnight. 🙁
Sure hope Tank is better at this writing and hasn’t upchucked all over the place on account of what he ate. I’ve been in your shoes with a sick dog, my heart goes out to you and Brian. Please give an update when you can.
He went from tummy troubles to limping badly tonight. His rear left leg. We don’t know what to make of it!! 🙁
Angela
This is weird, for sure. Thanks for the update, praying for him.