On Monday Night, We Saw DOZENS of UFOs…in a Line!!!

Brian, Mason, and I were sitting on the back porch on Monday night. It was a little after 9:00 as I recall. We were jawin’ about politics or the weather or something else when, all of the sudden, I noticed a string of lights start moving across the sky above Lookout Mountain, from right to left (south to north).

I stood up, pointed, and yelled, “DO YOU SEE THAT?!?!”

Heck yeah, they saw them. You couldn’t miss them! We were ALL on our feet and we were FREAKING OUT!!! Mason tried to get a video with his phone. It was too dark. I tried with my ipad but, but the time I got it on, the lights were gone.

As they floated to the left, they clearly went further away from Earth and they each disappeared one by one. The entire encounter probably lasted a couple of minutes.

We were all dumbstruck. I KNEW beyond any doubt that a line of UFO’s was heading who-knows-where and I was not afraid. I was in AWE!!

And, then Mason popped my excited bubble!! He picked up his phone, made a call, and reported to us that it was a line of Starlink satellites that had just be put into space.

Dang it!!! 🙁

THIS VIDEO shows almost exactly what we saw.

