My “Tornado” Home Video Was So Scary That Strangers Accused ME of Using AI!!!

We had a humdinger of a storm last week! I stepped out on the porch, and the wind was, just, WOW!!! Of course, I clicked “record” on my phone. You can see the video RIGHT HERE.

I’m a huge fan of Chase Bryant’s Weather Group on Facebook so, naturally, I posted that for his other fans. If you go there, and page down to 6/22/26, you can see my post and video, and the accusatory comments. 😉

The next morning, I was stunned to see so many notifications on my Facebook account. (As of this writing, it now has more than 16K views and 386 comments.) So, I clicked and HOLY COW!!!! People were arguing about my video. Many accused it of being AI. One local woman responded to one of those people, “No, it’s not. I was driving in it!”

People said the lamp isn’t moving (it is if you look closely). Others said there wasn’t rain on the deck (there was). Still others mentioned the rocking chair was not moving (it wasn’t but it’s very heavy).

It was not a tornado. Those were straight-line winds, which move horizontally across the ground at speeds of up to 100 mph. If you watch the video, post a comment letting me know how fast you think that wind was blowing.

What I had to explain to several people who were falsely accusing me (I gave up after an hour of that! They were coming in faster than I could respond.) was that the wind was blowing east to west. The deck is on the west side of the house. The lantern was protected by the house (it’s hanging very close to the wall). It was also clearly protecting the rocking chair, though the curtain behind the chair is moving.

People have asked about our deck curtains under other pictures and posts. On hot days, we pull those across each side of the deck for additional shade. The wind blows right through them.

Never in my life did I ever think I’d get such an amazing video of the force of Mother Nature, and that I’d then get accused of using AI!!! 😉

While we were on the porch still watching God’s AWESOME show, my phone buzzed. Tornado warning! We raced inside, grabbed our laptops, and chased the dogs down to the basement. I tried to catch the cat, Rocky, but he wasn’t having any of that, so he stayed upstairs by himself.

The only damage we sustained was that all of our blueberries (thousands of them!) blew off our large blueberry bush. And they were almost ripe!!! 🙁 I told Brian, “I’m sure glad we weren’t downwind of that when it was happening! Ping! Ping Ping!! Ping Ping Ping!!!”

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